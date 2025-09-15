Sahara Group Advocates Inclusive Digital Learning to Drive Education and Energy Security in Africa

Sahara Group has called for enhanced collaboration among African nations to promote inclusive digital learning as a strategic tool for improving education systems and securing the continent’s energy future.

Speaking at the 4th International Colloquium of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Distance Learning Institute, Kola Adesina, Executive Director at Sahara Group, emphasized that Africa’s sustainable development hinges on equipping its population with 21st-century skills through innovative, accessible education platforms.

Addressing the theme, “Future-Proofing Open, Flexible and Distance Learning: Balancing Innovation, Inclusion and Sustainability,” Adesina stated:

“Africa’s journey to sustainable energy security is a complex challenge that requires a highly skilled workforce. We can only build this army of engineers, data analysts, policy makers, and technicians by enabling access to quality education through digital platforms. Innovation can only be fully harnessed when it is inclusive.”

Adesina highlighted the digital divide as a significant obstacle to Africa’s progress, citing World Bank data that shows only 28% of the continent’s population has access to fixed broadband. He described this disparity as a “critical digital gap” that limits access to opportunities and stifles the discovery of local solutions to challenges such as energy poverty.

“Innovation without inclusion is progress without justice,” Adesina noted. “Every innovation must answer one question: does it bring more people in, or shut people out?”

He further stressed that learning must go beyond convenience to promote critical thinking and originality, warning that the rise of AI-generated content should not compromise the integrity of education.

While praising digital technology for democratizing access to learning, Adesina underscored the need for sustained efforts to ensure inclusivity across Africa’s educational and development initiatives.

“Sustainability is not just about costs. It is about authentic learning. Today, AI can generate essays, but true learning is more than convenience. It is critical thinking, originality, and genuine engagement,” he said.

Adesina reiterated Sahara Group’s commitment to driving inclusive and sustainable development through its operations and social impact programs.

“At Sahara, our approach to energy access is rooted in creating sustainable value that is inclusive and innovative. This is evident in our various initiatives, from power infrastructure projects that light up communities to capacity-building programs that empower young entrepreneurs and creatives to make a difference responsibly.”

The colloquium brought together stakeholders from academia, industry, and government to discuss ways to advance open and distance learning models that are future-ready and socially equitable.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.