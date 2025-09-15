PDP’s 2027 presidential ambitions spark debate as Jonathan, Obi, Makinde emerge as potential candidates

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is abuzz with speculation as names of potential presidential candidates for the 2027 elections begin to emerge. A recent list of alleged frontrunners has sparked intense debate within the party, with former President Goodluck Jonathan, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde making the cut.

A Diverse Pool of Candidates

The emergence of these three prominent figures has ignited discussions about the party’s prospects in the 2027 presidential election. While some PDP leaders are backing Jonathan, citing his experience and leadership skills, others are rallying behind Obi, touting his popularity and strong grassroots support. Makinde, meanwhile, is being touted as a potential candidate due to his governorship experience and financial muscle. The party’s zoning decision to restrict the presidential ticket to the South could potentially favor Obi and Makinde, but Jonathan’s supporters argue that his experience and leadership skills transcend regional boundaries.

Implications for the Party

The PDP’s choice of candidate will have significant implications for the party’s future and its chances in the 2027 elections. As the party navigates this critical juncture, its ability to unify behind a candidate will be crucial in determining its prospects. With the emergence of these potential candidates, the PDP is poised to make a strong comeback in the 2027 presidential election.

Party’s Strategic Considerations

As the PDP weighs its options, strategic considerations will play a crucial role in determining the party’s choice of candidate. Factors such as the candidate’s popularity, leadership skills, and ability to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters will be critical in the party’s decision-making process. The party will also need to consider the potential impact of its zoning decision on its chances in the election.

A New Chapter for PDP

The emergence of Jonathan, Obi, and Makinde as potential candidates marks a new chapter in the PDP’s history. As the party looks to the future, it will need to balance its desire for power with the need to rebuild its reputation and reconnect with its grassroots supporters. With the right candidate and strategy, the PDP could potentially make a strong comeback in the 2027 elections.

The PDP’s alleged shortlisting of Jonathan, Obi, and Makinde has set the stage for a thrilling battle for the party’s presidential ticket. As the party’s stakeholders deliberate on the best candidate to fly the party’s flag in 2027, one thing is certain – the decision will have far-reaching implications for the party’s future and the country’s political landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.