Politics & Governance

PDP Tells Jigawa Gov to Eliminate Ghost Workers

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State has called on Governor Umar Namadi’s administration to review the state’s payroll system and eliminate ghost workers to free up funds for development projects. This call comes on the heels of a recent BudgIT report that ranked Jigawa State lowest in budget performance among Nigeria’s 36 states.

A Call for Fiscal Discipline

The PDP’s state chairman, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, expressed deep concern over the report’s findings, which showed that Jigawa recorded one of the lowest capital budget implementation rates. Critical sectors like health, education, and infrastructure received far less than allocated, he noted. Gumel advised the administration to prioritize capital projects, act swiftly, and restore fiscal discipline to rebuild public trust and promote inclusive growth. “We call on the Governor to act swiftly and decisively to restore fiscal discipline, rebuild public trust, and reposition our state for inclusive growth,” he said.

A Wake-Up Call for Jigawa

The BudgIT report’s findings are a wake-up call for the state’s leadership. By eliminating ghost workers and improving budget implementation, Jigawa State can potentially redirect funds towards critical development projects. The PDP’s call is a timely reminder of the need for prudent management of public resources.

A Path Forward

To improve budget performance, the Jigawa State government can implement measures such as regular payroll audits, transparent budgeting processes, and increased accountability. By taking these steps, the state can ensure that its resources are utilized effectively and efficiently for the benefit of its citizens.

The PDP’s call for the elimination of ghost workers and improved budget implementation is a step in the right direction. By heeding this call, Governor Namadi’s administration can take a significant step towards improving the state’s development trajectory and promoting the welfare of its citizens.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Tags: 1. Jigawa State 2. PDP 3. Governor Umar Namadi 4. Ghost Workers 5. Budget Performance 6. BudgIT Report 7. Fiscal Discipline 8. Development Projects 9. Nigeria News 10. State Government
