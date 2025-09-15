Menu
Christianity

Pastors must submit sermon for approval in Niger state

By: Naija247news

Date:

Niger State Gov Umar Bago Defends Sermon Approval Law, Says Preachers Must Submit Messages for Review

Naija247news reports that Niger State Governor Umar Bago has clarified the state’s controversial new preaching regulation, insisting that the policy does not amount to a ban on evangelism but a safeguard against hate speech and indoctrination.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, Governor Bago explained that clerics would now be required to submit their sermons for review before mounting the pulpit.

“I didn’t ban evangelism… For everyone going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, this is done. We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal,” Bago said.

Pressed further, the governor admitted the directive was aimed at curbing radical teachings and possible indoctrination. He revealed that security agencies including the DSS, Police, NSCDC, and the military are already working with his administration to monitor compliance.

The new law first surfaced earlier this month when the Director General of the Niger State Religious Affairs, Umar Farooq, announced that preachers must obtain licences before delivering sermons. According to him, applicants have two months to secure the licence, which will involve filling a form and facing a screening panel.

“It is true, the State Government has banned preaching. Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a licence between now and the next two months,” Farooq said.

The directive has sparked reactions across religious and civil society circles. The Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Raphael Opawoye, stated that the Christian community was not officially informed of the policy and would respond when formally notified.

Meanwhile, Islamic scholar Uthman Siraja condemned the measure as an infringement on constitutional rights.

“The ban on preaching is an infringement of freedom of worship and religion. The best thing for the government to do is to invite and penalise any preacher who incites the public in the course of his preaching,” Siraja argued.

The development adds to a growing debate nationwide over the balance between national security, freedom of worship, and the state’s role in regulating religious activities.

 

