Guest Columns

Opinion: Why the Nigerian Diaspora Must Stop Funding Empty Mansions and Start Backing Startups

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Ike Eze, Contributor

Last year, the Nigerian diaspora sent home over $20 billion. On the surface, that looks like impact. But look closer: $19.5 billion went to consumption, not creation.

We wire money for parties, we build houses we visit once or twice a year, and we boast of safe returns on real estate. But when it comes to funding the startups our cousins are building—the ones solving real problems—we hesitate.

I’ve seen this paradox too many times.
• A doctor in Atlanta invests $500,000 in Lagos real estate and celebrates a 20% return.
• That same doctor won’t invest $50,000 in a Nigerian healthtech startup, even when they know firsthand why the system needs fixing.

•A decade later, the building is still a building. The startup? A unicorn.

I know because I lived it. After three Silicon Valley exits worth $130 million, I could have stayed comfortable in Palo Alto. Instead, I came back to Lagos. Why? Because I realized something too many of us ignore:

The problems we ran from are the opportunities we should fund.

The diaspora often believes technology in the U.S. makes sense but technology in Nigeria is risky. That’s wrong. What’s really risky is ignoring billion-dollar opportunities in our own backyard because we’re measuring African opportunity with foreign rulers.

Look at the track record:
• Paystack proved it.
• Flutterwave proved it.
• Andela, Moniepoint, Opay, PalmPay proved it again.

Every broken system is a billion-dollar startup waiting to happen. Every frustration that made you leave is a solution waiting to be built.

And here’s what I know:
• The Nigerian who coded at Google understands what Flutterwave needed.
• The nurse in Houston knows why Helium Health matters.
• The banker in London sees why Moniepoint could thrive.

We, in the diaspora, have both the perspective and the capital to catalyze these solutions. But too often, we choose dead assets over living companies.

Real estate is not the enemy. But if we want to create wealth and impact, we must also fund the companies that are transforming Africa’s biggest challenges into billion-dollar opportunities.

Our villages do not need another empty mansion.
They need the company that brings electricity to every mansion.

EDITORIAL: The $20 Billion Paradox: Why Nigeria’s Diaspora Must Fund Living Companies, Not Dead Assets
