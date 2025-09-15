“Nigeria’s Sea Turtles at Risk as Plastic Pollution and Poaching Threaten Survival”

Conservationists Sound Alarm as Nigeria’s Sea Turtles Face Threat from Pollution and Poaching

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 – Nigeria’s endangered sea turtles are under increasing threat from plastic pollution, discarded fishing nets, coastal development, and poaching, conservationists warn, as efforts to protect the creatures struggle with limited resources and growing human pressures.

Founder of the Greenfingers Wildlife Conservation Initiative, Chinedu Mogbo, said the population of sea turtles in Nigeria has drastically declined over the last five years. His organisation has rescued and rehabilitated more than 70 turtles, releasing them back into the Atlantic after treatment at its Lagos sanctuary.

“At least five endangered or threatened species inhabit Nigerian waters, including Olive Ridley, Hawksbill, and Leatherback turtles, but exact numbers remain unknown due to inadequate monitoring,” Mogbo said.

⸻

Community-Based Conservation Efforts

Mostly self-funded, Mogbo’s initiative works closely with local fishermen to protect turtles. The organisation provides net repair kits in exchange for rescued turtles or protected nests, creating a model that balances conservation with local livelihoods.

“Fishers need income. By offering alternatives, we incentivise them to protect turtles instead of selling them or their eggs,” Mogbo explained.

⸻

Rising Threats: Poaching and Cultural Demand

Nigeria’s coastline, with no marine protected areas and shrinking nesting grounds, has become increasingly dangerous for sea turtles. An added challenge comes from the demand for turtle meat, shells, and eggs, which are consumed locally or used in traditional rituals.

“Sometimes the eggs are eaten, sometimes given to village elders for voodoo purposes,” said Morifat Hassan, a fish seller in Folu, Lagos. Each turtle can fetch up to ₦90,000 ($60), making them a lucrative target for poachers.

In July, rescuers intervened to save a green turtle named Moruf in the Folu area, tangled in a fishing net. Negotiating with locals, Mogbo’s team prevented the injured animal from being sold or butchered, ensuring it was safely returned to the sea.

⸻

Call for Government Action

Mogbo urged state authorities to take stronger measures to protect sea turtles, stressing that shrinking habitats and unregulated fishing practices are accelerating the decline of the species along Nigeria’s southern coast.

“The coastline has become a trap for turtles. Without government intervention, we risk losing these species entirely,” he said.

⸻

Conservationists’ Appeal

With climate change, plastic pollution, and human exploitation converging, conservationists call for marine protected areas, stricter enforcement of wildlife laws, and community education programs to ensure Nigeria’s sea turtles survive for future generations.

“Protecting turtles is not just about wildlife; it’s about preserving ecosystems, fisheries, and Nigeria’s natural heritage,” Mogbo said.

⸻

Quick Facts: Nigeria’s Sea Turtles

• Species: Olive Ridley, Hawksbill, Leatherback, and at least two others.

• Threats: Plastic pollution, fishing nets, poaching, coastal development.

• Community solutions: Net repair incentives, turtle sanctuary rehabilitation programs.

• Market value: Up to ₦90,000 per turtle, creating poaching pressure.

⸻

This story highlights both environmental and socio-economic challenges, framing the narrative for Naija247news readers interested in conservation, wildlife protection, and local community impact.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.