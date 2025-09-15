Menu
Nigeria’s Rising Borrowing Costs Signal Deeper Economic Strains, Despite Global Bias

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news — September 14, 2025

Nigeria is grappling with soaring borrowing costs that have weighed heavily on its economy over the past five years, a trend analysts attribute to policy weaknesses, double-digit inflation, and limited access to affordable capital.

According to a new report by Moody’s Ratings, governments, banks, and businesses across Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya have all faced higher financing costs, but the Nigerian case stands out given the country’s fragile savings culture, underdeveloped financial markets, and persistent fiscal deficits.

Nigeria’s Burden: High Inflation, Low Savings

Moody’s notes that Nigeria’s inflationary environment — which has remained in double digits for much of the past five years — continues to erode the pool of domestic savings. This limits the availability of low-cost credit for both the government and private sector, forcing them to borrow at significantly higher interest rates.

“Debt costs for banks, non-financial companies, and sovereigns have increased in Nigeria alongside higher policy rates,” the report explained, warning that this dynamic risks squeezing private investment and worsening the country’s already precarious fiscal outlook.

Global Financial Bias Against Africa

The burden is not entirely domestic. In August, Samaila Zubairu, President of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), revealed that Africa collectively loses $75 billion annually due to global financial bias — a system where investors price African debt at wider spreads despite default rates being consistent with similarly rated peers elsewhere.

For Nigeria, this translates into higher costs for issuing sovereign bonds abroad, reduced investor appetite, and diminished revenues that could have been deployed for infrastructure and social development.

Concessional Lending: Not Enough

Nigeria has benefited from development partner loans at below-market rates, which have softened some foreign-currency debt pressures. However, concessional lending remains insufficient compared to the elevated costs of borrowing in both domestic and international markets.

Moody’s observed that while interest spreads over U.S. Treasuries have narrowed somewhat since 2022 for Nigeria and Kenya, they remain elevated at about 500 basis points, underscoring the persistence of investor caution.

Comparative Lens: South Africa and Kenya

  • South Africa has managed to contain borrowing costs slightly better due to its deeper capital markets and relatively stronger monetary policy framework. Still, it faces elevated costs compared to other emerging markets, reflecting its fiscal vulnerabilities.
  • Kenya, on the other hand, is weighed down by excessive government borrowing and weak local markets, which have crowded out private sector credit.
  • Nigeria’s situation, however, is exacerbated by high inflation and weak savings, making it even more difficult for businesses and government to access affordable financing.

Long Road Ahead

Analysts warn that addressing these structural weaknesses in Nigeria will be a gradual process. Strengthening monetary policy credibility, building investor confidence, and deepening domestic capital markets are seen as critical reforms to reduce borrowing costs in the long run.

For now, Nigeria’s elevated debt service obligations remain a heavy drag on growth, leaving little fiscal room to tackle pressing challenges such as poverty reduction, infrastructure gaps, and youth unemployment.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism.







