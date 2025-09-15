Nigeria’s Headline Inflation Moderates to 20.12% in August on Softer Energy Prices, Stronger Naira

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s headline inflation rate slowed to 20.12 percent year-on-year in August, down from 21.88 percent in July, marking one of the sharpest declines in recent months.

Analysts at FBNQuest attribute the moderation to softer energy prices and improved foreign exchange (FX) market stability, underpinned by sustained FX liquidity.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) persistent monetary tightening appears to be yielding results, with analysts noting that demand-side pressures have eased. In addition, moderate growth in credit allocation has helped strike a balance between stimulating the economy and curbing inflation.

Food Prices and CPI Trends

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that food inflation slowed to 21.87 percent in August following the rebasing exercise. This relief comes after months of elevated food prices driven by insecurity in farming regions and logistics bottlenecks.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation slowed to 0.74 percent in August, a sharp decline from 1.99 percent in July. However, disruptions in agricultural supply chains, worsened by persistent security challenges in the North-Central and North-West, remain a critical risk to food stability.

FX Market and Naira Stability

The naira recorded its strongest gain in seven months last week, closing at N1,506.08/$ at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM). This is the first time since March 5, 2025, when the currency strengthened to N1,500.80/$.

According to CBN data, the naira’s resilience has been buoyed by a $4.1 billion rise in foreign reserves between July and August, providing policymakers with the fiscal space to sustain interventions in the FX market.

Expert Outlook

Economists say that while the August moderation is encouraging, Nigeria’s inflation trajectory remains vulnerable to food supply shocks, insecurity in agricultural belts, and global energy price volatility.

“Stability in the FX market and improved reserves are positive signs,” an analyst at FBNQuest noted. “But without addressing structural bottlenecks in food production and distribution, inflation could resurface.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.