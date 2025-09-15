Nigeria’s Food Import Bill Rises 33% in Q2 2025, Hits N1.18 Trillion as Wheat, Palm Oil Lead

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s appetite for imported food continues to surge, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting that the country’s food import bill jumped by 33 percent year-on-year in Q2 2025, reaching N1.18 trillion compared to N893.25 billion in the same period of 2024.

On a quarterly basis, food imports also recorded a steep increase of 13 percent, up from N1.04 trillion in Q1 2025 (January – March).

Total Import Profile

Nigeria’s overall imports for Q2 2025 stood at N15.28 trillion, with food products accounting for 8 percent of the basket. Imports represented 40.19 percent of total trade volume (N22.75 trillion), further signaling the country’s heavy trade imbalance, where imports continue to outpace exports.

Trade data shows:

• Imports from China amounted to N4.96 trillion, representing 32.5 percent of total imports.

• Imports from the United States stood at N2.16 trillion.

• Imports from African countries totaled N821.41 billion (5.4 percent), with ECOWAS countries contributing N390.84 billion.

Key Food and Agricultural Imports

Top imported commodities during the review period include:

• Durum wheat: N112.08 billion (Canada) and N108.78 billion (Russia).

• Crude palm oil: N7.7 billion.

• Cocoa powder: N9.34 billion.

• Mackerel meat: N2.33 billion.

• Margarine: N3.57 billion.

Analysts note that the dominance of wheat and palm oil imports underscores Nigeria’s structural gap in local agricultural production, particularly in staple foods and edible oils.

Agricultural Exports

Agricultural exports in Q2 2025 were valued at N1.25 trillion, which is:

• 29 percent higher than the N973.69 billion recorded in Q2 2024.

• 26 percent lower than the N1.70 trillion recorded in Q1 2025.

Emerging commodities boosted export earnings, including:

• Desiccated coconuts: N25.65 billion.

• Cassava starch: N1.01 billion.

• Peas: N431 million.

This shift reflects growing global demand for Nigeria’s non-oil agricultural exports, though challenges remain in scaling production.

Transport Channels

Import logistics were dominated by air and road transport, with data showing:

• Air imports: N714.06 billion.

• Sea imports: N14.47 billion.

• Road imports: N105.83 billion.

Expert Outlook

Economists warn that Nigeria’s rising food import bill poses a long-term threat to food security and currency stability. “Heavy reliance on imported wheat and palm oil continues to pressure Nigeria’s FX reserves and inflate local food prices,” one Lagos-based analyst told Naija247news.

They add that without agricultural self-sufficiency policies, Nigeria risks further exposure to global supply chain shocks and foreign exchange volatility.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.