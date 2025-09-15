Nigeria Unveils Gas-Powered High-Speed Rail Plan to Generate 8,500MW

, Create Two Million Jobs, and Position Nation as AfCFTA Trade Hub

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 15, 2025 – In a landmark step toward modernising its transport infrastructure, Nigeria has unveiled an ambitious plan to power its emerging high-speed rail network with natural gas, leveraging the nation’s vast reserves to generate 8,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity dedicated to the project.

The initiative, which was announced during the 2nd International Railway Conference in Abuja, is expected to reshape Nigeria’s economic landscape by creating an estimated two million direct and indirect jobs, building new coastal industrial cities, and positioning the country as a regional logistics hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Gas-Powered Transport Revolution

Minister of Transportation Sa’id Ahmed Alkali said the project would mark a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s infrastructure development. Out of the 8,500MW to be generated, 3,500MW will directly power the railway network, while 5,000MW will support industrial hubs and coastal cities clustered around major stations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

“This is not just a rail project—it is an industrialisation blueprint,” Alkali stated. “Railways will connect farmers to markets, factories to ports, and people to opportunities, all while reducing emissions and easing pressure on highways.”

AfCFTA and Regional Trade Competitiveness

Alkali stressed that rail infrastructure is critical to unlocking the benefits of the AfCFTA, which promises Nigerian businesses access to a continental market of 1.3 billion people. Efficient logistics, he noted, would determine whether Nigeria emerges as a winner or lags behind regional competitors.

Projects such as the Kano–Maradi railway corridor are seen not just as transport links but as gateways into West and Central Africa, opening trade routes into Niger and beyond.

Economic and Environmental Payoff

The Minister highlighted three national priorities tied to the project:

1. Making rail an economic tool that directly serves agriculture, industry, mining, and commerce.

2. Securing sustainable financing through public–private partnerships, concessions, and land value capture mechanisms.

3. Empowering Nigerians through job creation, skill transfer, and training institutions such as the Federal University of Transportation, Daura and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, Zaria.

He added that shifting freight from roads to rail would reduce carbon emissions, cut road maintenance costs, and improve road safety. “Rail is the greenest form of mass transport, and in a climate-conscious world, this will become Nigeria’s competitive advantage,” he said.

Private Sector Partnership and Self-Sustaining Finance

Samuel Uko, CEO of De-Sadel Nigeria Limited, which is part of the consortium backing the project, stressed that the high-speed rail plan is designed to be financially self-sustaining.

“With just 10% of Nigerians making 10 trips annually between Lagos–Abuja and Abuja–Port Harcourt, the network can repay itself in less than a decade,” Uko said. He explained that revenue projections and gas-powered infrastructure ensure the project avoids additional sovereign debt, while boosting investor confidence.

Federal Government Commitment

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, described the plan as “a defining step for Nigeria’s industrial future.” He said the high-speed rail would not only move people but also serve as an engine of industrialisation by linking raw materials to factories and farmers to urban markets.

With Nigeria’s population projected to reach 440 million by 2050, Shettima emphasised that mass transport systems are no longer optional but essential for sustainable development, national unity, and regional integration.

Unlocking New Federal-State Partnerships

The Minister of Transportation further revealed that the Federal Government had successfully moved railway development from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative List, allowing states and private investors to participate directly in rail projects. Analysts say this reform could accelerate financing, innovation, and competition in Nigeria’s rail sector.

Nigeria’s Gas Advantage

Nigeria holds the sixth-largest proven gas reserves in the world, and policymakers see the high-speed rail project as an opportunity to monetise these resources domestically, rather than relying heavily on exports. By anchoring industrial and urban development around gas-powered rail infrastructure, the government hopes to stimulate inclusive growth, reduce unemployment, and strengthen Nigeria’s trade balance.

Outlook

If fully executed, the gas-powered high-speed rail project could redefine Nigeria’s economic geography, connecting ports to factories, reducing logistics costs, and making the nation the transport backbone of West and Central Africa under AfCFTA.

For a country long constrained by poor infrastructure, congested highways, and import dependence, the initiative signals both an industrial gamble and a transformative opportunity.

