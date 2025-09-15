Nigeria-U.S. Trade Suffers 41% Export Decline in July as Trump’s Tariffs Bite

Naija247news — Lagos, Sept. 14, 2025 Nigeria’s trade relationship with the United States took a sharp downturn in July 2025, as fresh figures from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed a 41% drop in Nigerian exports to the American market. The plunge, analysts say, underscores both Nigeria’s reliance on U.S. trade and the growing strain from U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist tariff policies.

According to official data, Nigeria’s earnings from goods shipped to the U.S. fell dramatically from $639 million in June to $379 million in July, marking one of the steepest month-on-month contractions in recent years.

At the same time, U.S. exports to Nigeria also slipped — from $919 million in June to $584 million in July — though Washington still maintained a trade surplus of $206 million during the month.

Trump’s Tariff Shock

The sharp reversal follows the Trump administration’s imposition of new tariffs on dozens of African countries, including Nigeria. Beginning in April 2025, Nigeria was subjected to a 14% tariff on its exports to the U.S., a rate that was further raised to 15% in August.

The tariffs form part of Trump’s broader strategy to “rebalance” America’s trade, with fresh duties ranging between 10% and 41% slapped on goods from emerging markets worldwide. By invoking emergency powers, Trump sidestepped prolonged negotiations and instead forced trading partners into what he calls “reciprocal” arrangements.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has found itself particularly vulnerable. With crude oil, liquefied natural gas, and agricultural produce forming the bulk of its U.S.-bound exports, the higher tariffs are expected to erode competitiveness and squeeze revenue streams.

Bilateral Trade in Perspective

Between January and July 2025, the U.S. imported $3.14 billion worth of goods from Nigeria while exporting $3.92 billion worth of goods to Africa’s biggest economy. That left Washington with a $781 million trade surplus for the first seven months of the year.

Despite July’s slump, the U.S. remains one of Nigeria’s top trading partners. In the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Foreign Trade in Goods Report, America accounted for 6.36% of Nigeria’s imports in Q4 2024, ranking as the country’s fourth-largest import market. By value, Nigerian imports from the U.S. totaled ₦512.99 billion in Q4 2023, behind Singapore, China, Belgium, and India.

Still, the latest figures highlight a structural imbalance: Nigeria’s export base remains narrow and overexposed to external shocks.

Economic Implications for Nigeria

Analysts warn that Trump’s tariffs could have long-term implications for Nigeria’s fragile economy. With inflation still elevated, foreign exchange markets under pressure, and public debt service ratios widening, reduced export revenue may worsen fiscal constraints.

“This is a wake-up call,” said Dr. Aliyu Ilias, CEO of CSA Advisory, in a recent interview.

“Trump’s tariff is not only for Nigeria. The positive side is that Nigeria is beginning to expand its export base overall. This is the right moment to diversify markets and look more seriously at Africa, Asia, and South America as alternatives.”

Economists argue that Nigeria must accelerate its African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy, strengthen ties with non-U.S. partners such as China and India, and boost domestic value-addition to cushion the blow of external tariffs.

Postal and Trade Policy Adjustments

Beyond tariffs, U.S. restrictions have extended into logistics and postal services. In August, both Nigeria and South Africa were compelled to revise their postal service agreements with Washington, after Trump revoked the de minimis exemption that previously allowed small overseas shipments (under $800) to enter the U.S. duty-free.

The removal of duty-free privileges for low-value imports adds further friction for Nigerian exporters in textiles, leather, and other light-manufacturing sectors, which rely heavily on small consignments.

Looking Ahead

With Trump’s tariffs now locked in, Nigerian policymakers face a dual challenge: shielding local industries from revenue losses while repositioning the country’s trade policy. Experts suggest that Abuja must deepen bilateral relations with the European Union, Asian economies, and Gulf states to rebalance its export exposure.

For businesses, the message is equally urgent. As global trade realigns under protectionist currents, Nigerian firms must adapt by exploring alternative supply chains, scaling intra-African trade, and innovating around new markets.

For now, the numbers tell a sobering story: Nigeria’s exports to its most important Western trade partner have fallen to their weakest levels in nearly two years, and without bold reforms, the pressure is likely to intensify.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.