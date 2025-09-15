Nigeria Struggles with Soaring Borrowing Costs as Moody’s Warns of Structural Weaknesses

Naija247news — September 14, 2025

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is paying significantly higher borrowing costs than it did just a few years ago, with ripple effects hitting businesses, banks, and government finances alike. According to a new report by Moody’s Ratings, elevated interest rates, weak savings, and structural policy gaps have combined to push credit costs to their highest levels in more than half a decade.

The credit agency notes that Nigeria, alongside Kenya and South Africa, is trapped in a cycle where governments require large-scale financing for infrastructure and development, yet face interest rates far higher than those in advanced economies. This gap, analysts warn, risks stifling private sector growth and leaving public finances overstretched.

Nigeria’s Inflation Trap

Moody’s highlighted Nigeria’s case as particularly vulnerable because high inflation and low savings have sharply limited the supply of affordable credit. The result is that both government borrowing and private lending remain prohibitively expensive.

“Debt costs for banks, non-financial companies, and governments have increased in all three markets alongside higher policy rates during the past five years,” said Lucie Villa, Senior Vice President at Moody’s, in the report on African credit conditions.

This environment has pushed Nigeria’s domestic borrowing rates well above sustainable levels. Businesses face higher costs for working capital, while the federal government struggles with a debt service burden that already consumes more than 70 per cent of revenues.

Global Bias Against African Debt

Beyond domestic weaknesses, global structural bias further compounds the problem. Although African sovereign default rates are in line with similarly rated peers globally, African debt — including Nigeria’s — still trades at wider spreads.

This means Nigeria pays a risk premium that does not reflect economic fundamentals, adding billions of dollars annually to its debt servicing bill. In August, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) estimated that this global financial bias costs the continent $75 billion every year in inflated borrowing costs and lost revenues.

Concessional Lending Helps, But Not Enough

Development partners such as the World Bank and African Development Bank have provided concessional loans at below-market interest rates, which have softened the cost of foreign-currency borrowing.

But Moody’s cautions that these lifelines are insufficient to offset the elevated costs of both domestic and international market debt, particularly as Nigeria struggles with low reserves and declining investor confidence.

Interest spreads over U.S. Treasuries have narrowed somewhat since 2022 for Nigeria and Kenya, but they remain high at about 500 basis points, keeping external debt expensive.

Comparisons: South Africa and Kenya

South Africa benefits from deeper domestic capital markets and a relatively stronger monetary policy framework, which helps keep its borrowing rates slightly lower. Still, it faces fiscal constraints that leave costs elevated compared to other emerging markets.

Kenya suffers from excessive government borrowing and shallow local capital markets, squeezing credit access for private firms.

Nigeria’s case remains uniquely precarious: chronic inflation, weak domestic savings, and limited capital depth have left its borrowing structure fragile, amplifying risks for both government and private sector financing.

Outlook: A Long Road of Reform

Moody’s stressed that without urgent reforms, Nigeria and its peers risk being caught in a negative spiral where high borrowing costs deter investment, slow growth, and further undermine fiscal capacity.

Analysts say Nigeria must strengthen policy credibility, improve monetary discipline, deepen domestic capital markets, and build investor confidence to reduce financing costs over the long term.

For now, however, the combination of inflationary pressures, weak policy frameworks, and global financial bias ensures that Nigeria will remain locked in an expensive debt cycle — with heavy consequences for development, jobs, and economic stability.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.