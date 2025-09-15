Nigeria risks falling behind as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya ease travel for Africans

Burkina Faso has announced the removal of visa fees for African citizens, a move aimed at boosting regional integration, tourism, and cultural exchange. Travelers will still need to submit an online visa application for approval, but the waived fees make visiting the Sahel nation far more accessible.

Security Minister Mahamadou Sana explained that the policy aligns with similar initiatives in countries like Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya, all of which have recently eased travel restrictions for African visitors. While West African neighbors can already enter Burkina Faso visa-free, the new policy further signals Burkina Faso’s commitment to Pan-African cooperation under President Ibrahim Traoré, who has often emphasized unity and reduced reliance on colonial-era restrictions.

Despite ongoing security challenges and militant activity in parts of the country, the government says the visa policy will promote Burkinabe culture, attract tourists, and improve the nation’s visibility on the international stage.

For Nigeria, the move highlights a growing trend: African nations are actively making intra-continental travel easier to drive tourism, economic integration, and cultural exchange. Experts say Nigeria, with its rich heritage, wildlife, and urban attractions, could benefit immensely by adopting similar measures. Relaxing visa restrictions, improving travel infrastructure, and promoting domestic tourism could help the country catch up with regional peers and strengthen its position in the African tourism market.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.