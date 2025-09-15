“Nigeria Must Diversify Exports as U.S. Trade with Africa’s Biggest Economy Falls Sharply – Expert”

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s trade relations with the United States — one of its most important and strategic global partners — have come under fresh strain as Washington sharply cut back on imports of Nigerian goods in July, dealing a significant blow to Africa’s largest economy at a time when foreign exchange inflows remain fragile.

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), American imports of Nigerian products fell by a staggering 41 percent within just one month, sliding from $639 million in June 2025 to only $379 million in July.

This sharp contraction highlights both the volatility of Nigeria’s trade relationship with the United States and the broader challenges confronting the country’s export strategy.

Imports Plunge While U.S. Exports to Nigeria Also Fall

It was not only Nigeria’s exports that suffered in July. The report further revealed that U.S. exports to Nigeria also contracted significantly, dropping by more than one-third, from $919 million in June to $584 million in July.

Taken together, these numbers show that while trade between both countries remains substantial, it is becoming increasingly vulnerable to policy shifts, tariff disputes, and global economic headwinds.

Despite the contraction, the United States still maintained a trade surplus of $206 million with Nigeria in July, though this was notably lower than the $280 million surplus recorded in June.

Over the January to July 2025 period, U.S. goods exports to Nigeria totaled $3.92 billion, compared to imports of $3.14 billion, giving Washington a cumulative trade surplus of $781 million. But the sharp reversal seen in July underscores how quickly Nigeria’s trade position with the U.S. can unravel under changing conditions.

Nigeria Loses Ground as U.S. Trade with Africa Rises

The downturn in Nigeria’s trade with America is even more striking when set against the backdrop of rising U.S. imports from the African continent as a whole.

The data showed that U.S. imports from Africa rose from $3.67 billion in June to $4.47 billion in July, highlighting that Nigeria’s decline was not part of a wider continental slowdown but rather a country-specific setback.

At the same time, U.S. exports to Africa dipped only slightly, leaving Washington with a wider trade deficit with the continent overall. America’s trade deficit with Africa ballooned from $302 million in June to a massive $1.17 billion in July.

Country-level figures illustrate the divergence:

• With Egypt, the U.S. recorded a trade surplus of $557 million in July.

• With South Africa, however, Washington ran a $1.42 billion deficit in the same month, driven mainly by strong U.S. demand for South African minerals and automobiles.

So far in 2025, America’s trade deficit with South Africa has grown to a substantial $7.74 billion, underlining Pretoria’s robust trade leverage compared to Nigeria.

This contrast raises difficult questions about Nigeria’s competitiveness in U.S. markets. Why is South Africa deepening its trade ties while Nigeria is watching access shrink?

Trump’s Tariff Policy and Its Impact on Nigeria

The July collapse in Nigerian exports is closely tied to renewed tariff measures by President Donald Trump’s administration. In late July, Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on Nigerian exports from 14 percent in April to 15 percent under his “reciprocal tariff” regime.

The controversial policy targets countries that run trade surpluses with the U.S., and Nigeria — despite its struggling economy — has found itself caught in the crossfire.

While crude oil, Nigeria’s single biggest export to America, remains partially exempt from the new tariffs, the uncertainty surrounding enforcement has discouraged U.S. buyers, particularly for non-oil exports such as agricultural produce, hides and leather, textiles, and manufactured goods.

This matters deeply because Nigeria has long promised to diversify away from oil dependence. Yet the very sectors meant to provide alternative export earnings are being squeezed by external trade policies.

For Washington, the tariffs are framed as part of a broader push to protect domestic industries and reduce trade imbalances. For Nigeria, however, they represent a narrowing of access to a critical export market, one that has historically provided billions of dollars in annual earnings and supported vital dollar inflows into the economy.

Global Trade Context: The U.S. Deficit Widens

The deterioration of Nigeria’s trade balance must also be seen within the larger context of America’s global trade figures. The report revealed that the U.S. trade deficit widened significantly, rising from $59.1 billion in June to $78.3 billion in July.

• Total U.S. imports: $358.8 billion in July, driven by surging inflows from Asia and Europe.

• Total U.S. exports: $280.5 billion, rising only marginally.

This widening gap highlights the geopolitical stakes of Trump’s trade agenda, which seeks to curb the deficit by raising tariffs and renegotiating trade arrangements. Unfortunately for Nigeria, the “reciprocal tariff” policy has turned the country into collateral damage in America’s broader trade battles.

Analysts Sound Alarm on Nigeria’s Vulnerability

Trade analysts and economists warn that Nigeria’s heavy dependence on a handful of external markets, particularly the United States and Europe, leaves its economy dangerously exposed to external shocks.

“July’s 41 percent drop is not just a statistical blip,” a Lagos-based trade expert told Naija247news. “It is a wake-up call that Nigeria must diversify its export base, deepen intra-African trade under AfCFTA, and expand partnerships with Asia. Relying on the U.S. leaves the economy vulnerable to tariff swings, political disputes, and global volatility.”

The expert added that Nigeria’s government must accelerate reforms to improve local manufacturing, modernize agricultural value chains, and enhance non-oil exports. Without such measures, future tariff disputes or demand shocks could further erode Nigeria’s global trade standing.

The Bigger Picture

The sharp decline in July has once again put Nigeria’s structural trade weaknesses in the spotlight. While other African countries like South Africa are expanding exports to the U.S. despite a deficit, Nigeria is losing ground. The implications are far-reaching:

• Reduced dollar inflows will place additional strain on the naira and foreign reserves.

• Fewer market opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers and farmers threaten job creation.

• Weakening trade ties with the U.S. could undermine Nigeria’s geopolitical influence.

As President Bola Tinubu’s administration pushes its economic reform agenda, the July numbers are a stark reminder that Nigeria must rethink its trade diplomacy, strengthen competitiveness, and reduce overreliance on a single market.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.