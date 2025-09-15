Nigeria Misses Out as Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa Lead 12% Surge in Africa’s International Tourism in H1

Africa’s tourism industry is staging a strong recovery in 2025, with international arrivals rising 12% in the first half of the year, according to a UN Tourism report. North Africa posted the strongest growth at 14%, while Sub-Saharan Africa recorded an 11% increase.

Top destinations capturing global attention include Morocco, which saw a 19% surge in overseas visitors to cities like Marrakech and Fez, and Egypt, drawing tourists to Cairo, Luxor, and the Red Sea resorts. South Africa continues to benefit from its iconic safari parks and Cape Town’s attractions, maintaining its spot among the continent’s most visited countries.

Nigeria Left Behind

Despite its rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and bustling cities, Nigeria failed to feature among Africa’s standout tourism destinations for 2025. Experts attribute this to weak tourism infrastructure, security concerns, and limited international marketing efforts, which have prevented the country from capitalizing on the continent’s growing appeal.

“Nigeria has everything—festivals, historic sites, wildlife, and coastlines—but without strategic planning and investment, we continue to watch other African nations attract the world’s tourists,” said Chiamaka Nwosu, a Lagos-based tourism consultant.

Regional Travel and Opportunities

The rise of intra-African travel has also reshaped tourism patterns, with more citizens exploring neighboring countries for leisure and business. Countries like Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa are leveraging improved flight connectivity, relaxed visa policies, and investment in tourism infrastructure to dominate arrivals.

For Nigeria, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. By improving air connectivity, tourism security, and local accommodations, and by aggressively marketing its cultural and natural assets, Nigeria could begin capturing a share of regional and international travelers.

Sustainability and the Path Forward

The UN Tourism Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, emphasized that Africa’s tourism growth must remain sustainable and inclusive. Countries are increasingly adopting eco-friendly initiatives, reinvesting tourism revenues into conservation, and encouraging responsible travel.

For Nigeria, embracing these best practices while crafting a focused tourism strategy could help it finally step into the spotlight and compete with Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa as a leading African destination.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.