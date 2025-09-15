Menu
My Partner, My Best Friend — Basketmouth’s Woman Vicky Celebrates Him on His Birthday

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, marked his birthday on Sunday, September 14, with a touching tribute from his partner, Victoria Eze, also known as Miz Vicki.

Taking to Instagram, Vicki celebrated the award-winning entertainer with heartfelt words, describing him as her “Partner, Best Friend, and Ace.”

She wrote:

“Everyone talks about your creative genius, but I wish they knew your heart.

You’ve been a ‘Bright’ light in a dark world, illuminating the way for everyone around you—even when you can’t find your own way, even when you need the light yourself.

I celebrate you today and every day, Bobby. For the many trails you’ve blazed, take your flowers.

Happy Birthday; My Partner, My Best Friend, My Ace.

Behind you. Beside you. Always.”

Basketmouth and Victoria went public with their relationship after the comedian ended his 12-year marriage to Elsie, with whom he shares three children.

The birthday post has since drawn warm reactions from fans and colleagues, many of whom praised the couple’s bond and showered Basketmouth with birthday wishes.

Basketmouth, regarded as one of Nigeria’s most iconic comedians, has built an illustrious career spanning stand-up, acting, music, and event production, and remains a household name in African entertainment.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

