Noni Madueke has silenced his critics with a bright start to the season at Arsenal, according to Manchester United legend Gary Neville. The England international has exceeded Neville’s expectations, impressing in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Neville likened Madueke to Dutch legend Arjen Robben, praising his impressive runs and movement on the field.

A Surprising Start

Madueke’s performance has surprised Neville, who admitted that he didn’t expect the youngster to make such an impact at the Emirates Stadium. “Madueke is a lot better than I imagined and thought he would be. And certainly a lot better than Arsenal fans thought he would be,” Neville said. Madueke’s impressive start to the season has been a welcome boost for Arsenal, who have been looking for consistency from their attacking players.

Proving Critics Wrong

The £52 million signing from Chelsea had faced criticism from some Arsenal fans, but Madueke has proven his doubters wrong with his performances on the pitch. His impressive runs and movement have caught the attention of pundits, including Neville, who praised his display against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal’s Attacking Option

Madueke’s versatility and skillset make him a valuable asset for Arsenal, providing options for Mikel Arteta’s tactical lineup. With his pace and dribbling ability, Madueke can create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Noni Madueke’s bright start to the season has silenced his critics and impressed Manchester United legend Gary Neville. As Arsenal continues to push for top honors, Madueke’s form will be crucial in determining the team’s success. With his impressive runs and movement, Madueke looks set to play a key role in Arsenal’s bid for silverware .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.