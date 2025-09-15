LG Autonomy: Senator Kawu Laments Despite Huge Funds, Poverty, Unemployment Persist

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

Despite massive funds pouring into Local Government Areas (LGAs) across Nigeria, poverty and unemployment rates remain alarmingly high. Senator Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has expressed deep concerns over the inefficiency, citing the lack of autonomy for LGAs as a major hindrance to effective resource utilization.

A Tale of Two Contrasts

The senator’s concerns are backed by statistics. Kano State’s 44 LGAs received a staggering ₦130.74 billion between January and June 2025. However, the state’s unemployment rate still hovers above 40%, with many youths struggling to make ends meet. The story is similar in other states, where LGAs receive huge allocations but fail to deliver basic services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The Need for Autonomy

Senator Kawu attributes the problem to the lack of autonomy for LGAs, which prevents them from effectively utilizing their resources. He believes that if LGAs had the freedom to manage their allocations, they could address pressing issues like youth employment, infrastructure development, and healthcare. The senator’s call for autonomy is not new, but it highlights the need for urgent reforms to guarantee financial and administrative independence for LGAs.

A Glimmer of Hope?

Some states have taken steps towards granting autonomy to LGAs. For instance, the Lagos State Government has implemented reforms aimed at enhancing the financial and administrative independence of its LGAs. These reforms have shown promise in improving service delivery and accountability at the local level.

The Way Forward

To address the challenges facing LGAs, Senator Kawu recommends a multi-faceted approach. This includes not only granting autonomy but also strengthening institutional frameworks to ensure accountability and transparency in LGA governance. Additionally, capacity-building initiatives for LGA officials would enhance their ability to manage resources effectively and deliver essential services to citizens.

The persistence of poverty and unemployment despite huge allocations to LGAs is a wake-up call for policymakers. It is time to revisit the issue of LGA autonomy and ensure that these funds are utilized effectively to improve the lives of Nigerians. Without autonomy, LGAs will continue to struggle to deliver basic services, and the cycle of poverty and unemployment will persist.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.