Naija247news reports that Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho made a dream debut for Celtic, converting a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday, September 14. The victory returned the Scottish champions to the top of the Premiership table, though it came against a backdrop of fan protests.

Celtic supporters staged a symbolic 12-minute boycott at the start of the match, voicing anger over the club’s lack of summer signings and lingering frustration following a humiliating Champions League exit to Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty.

On the pitch, Daizen Maeda eased some of the tension by breaking his goal drought with a diving header from Marcelo Saracchi’s pinpoint cross—his first strike since April.

But the game turned nervy late on. David Watson rose highest to head home Greg Kiltie’s corner in the 83rd minute, levelling for Kilmarnock and leaving Celtic under pressure. The hosts pushed for a winner and looked set to snatch all three points until VAR intervened deep into stoppage time, penalising Lewis Mayo for handling James Forrest’s shot.

Up stepped Iheanacho—signed as a free agent after the transfer window closed—who showed nerves of steel to smash home the penalty with virtually the last kick of the match.

“I’m delighted for the players first and foremost, because all eyes were on them today,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. “I’d spoken to the players at the hotel before and mentioned the importance of concentration. Today it wasn’t just about the first five minutes—it was about how we managed the first 12 minutes given the protest. I’m so pleased for them to get this win to kick-start the next round of games.”

The result lifts Celtic level with Hearts on 13 points but ahead on goal difference, restoring Rodgers’ men to the top of the Scottish Premiership standings. For Iheanacho, the debut heroics could mark the beginning of a pivotal chapter in his European career as he seeks to reignite form that once made him one of Nigeria’s brightest attacking exports.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.