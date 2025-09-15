Kanyinsola Ajayi Makes History, Reaches Men’s 100m Final at 2025 World Championships

Naija247news reports that Nigerian sprinter Kanyinsola Ajayi has secured a spot in the men’s 100m final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, ending an 18-year wait for Nigeria to feature in a global 100m final.

The 21-year-old, hailing from Ikorodu, Lagos, clocked 9.93 seconds to finish second in Heat 1 of the semi-finals on Sunday, September 14, earning one of two automatic qualification spots. The performance marked the sixth sub-10-second run of his young career—and came fittingly on his birthday.

Ajayi crossed the line just 0.01 seconds behind American Olympic champion Noah Lyles, finishing with the fifth-fastest time overall in the semis. His feat echoes the achievement of Olusoji Fasuba, who last carried Nigeria into a men’s 100m world final in 2007.

The historic qualification sets the stage for Monday’s final, where Ajayi will face a competitive field including Jamaica’s world number one Kishane Thompson, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, South Africa’s Akani Simbine, and fellow African sprinter Gift Leotlela.

Nigeria’s other representative, Israel Okon, was unable to progress beyond the heats, finishing seventh in Heat 3 with a time of 10.14 seconds.

Ajayi’s breakthrough signals a resurgence of Nigerian sprinting on the global stage, providing hope that the country could once again challenge for medals in the sprint events.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.