Ibas Urges Peace in Rivers as Democracy Returns

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

As Rivers State transitions back to democratic governance after a six-month emergency rule, the outgoing Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has called on residents to prioritize the state’s interests over personal or political gains. Ibas made the appeal during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt.

A Call for Unity

Ibas emphasized that no political victory is worth the blood of any Rivers citizen, urging political actors to sheath their swords and work towards the state’s progress and prosperity. He noted that Rivers State was previously torn by divisions, instability, and broken trust, but the emergency rule intervention helped to stabilize the situation. “The progress and prosperity of Rivers state must be placed above personal or partisan interest; politics must never be an excuse to destroy the very state we are called to serve,” he said.

A New Chapter for Rivers

The Sole Administrator’s appeal comes as a timely reminder of the need for peace and stability in the state. As democracy returns, it is expected that political actors will heed Ibas’ call and work towards the betterment of Rivers State. The state’s residents must come together to ensure that the progress made during the emergency rule is not reversed.

A Message of Hope

Ibas’ message of peace and unity is a beacon of hope for the state’s residents. As they look to the future, it is essential that they work together to build a more prosperous and stable Rivers State. By putting the state’s interests above personal or political gains, residents can ensure that the state continues to progress and thrive.

Ibas’ call for peace and unity is a welcome development in Rivers State. As the state embarks on a new chapter of democratic governance, it is essential that political actors prioritize the state’s interests and work towards building a more stable and prosperous future for all residents.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.