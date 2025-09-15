Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigations & Anti-Corruption

Halima Shehu Breaks Silence, Denies N44bn Diversion Allegations, Blames Systemic Bypass in NSIPA

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Halima Shehu, the former National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has categorically denied allegations that she misappropriated N44 billion in public funds during her tenure.

Shehu, who was appointed in October 2023 and suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu just three months later in January 2024, became the subject of an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over suspected unauthorized withdrawals from NSIPA accounts into private and corporate accounts.

In an exclusive interview with FactNews, monitored by Naija247news, Shehu challenged the basis of the allegations, stating that at no point did she approve or facilitate transfers into personal accounts.

“There was no N44 billion. The figures are not even correct,” she said. “Yes, funds were transferred to commercial banks and payment service providers, but those were standard procedures for disbursements to beneficiaries. Am I to call beneficiaries to my house and hand out money?”

Naija247news gathered that Shehu strongly refuted claims that any funds were recovered from her personal accounts, labeling such reports as “baseless” and “fabricated.” According to her, there exists no structure within the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that would permit such transactions.

“To think that Halima Shehu transferred N44 billion to personal accounts in just two days is absurd,” she said. “These are cock and bull stories.”

Naija247news understands that Shehu also denied ever confessing to any wrongdoing, referring to viral media claims of an accidental N44 billion transfer as “stupidity and lies.”

Naija247news reports that Shehu further dismissed the sensational report that the EFCC discovered N17.8 billion in cash inside her office. “Even banks don’t keep that much in cash,” she argued. “How could I have it in my office?”

Interestingly, Shehu claimed she uncovered financial discrepancies during her short tenure. She disclosed that N14.8 billion left the NSIPA account without her knowledge or approval.

Naija247news gathered that Shehu attributed the financial irregularities to a systemic bypass within the agency, where transactions were allegedly executed from her superiors directly to her subordinates—effectively sidelining her authority as CEO.

“My boss is Betta Edu,” she revealed. “Transactions bypassed me completely. That’s the structure I found.”

Shehu insists she neither stole public funds nor confessed to such, maintaining that her conscience remains clear.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: Betta Edu EFCC Halima Shehu N44 billion NSIPA

Recommended Stories

Previous article
Nigeria risks falling behind as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya ease travel for Africans
Next article
Certain persons undermining our fuel distribution scheme, says Dangote refinery
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sahara Group Advocates Inclusive Digital Learning to Drive Education and Energy Security in Africa

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Sahara Group has called for enhanced collaboration among African...

Certain persons undermining our fuel distribution scheme, says Dangote refinery

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised...

Nigeria risks falling behind as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya ease travel for Africans

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Burkina Faso has announced the removal of visa fees...

Tinubu Prioritizing Next Generation Over 2027 Election, Says Gbajabiamila at Southern Summit

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Chief of Staff to the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Sahara Group Advocates Inclusive Digital Learning to Drive Education and Energy Security in Africa

Top Stories 0
Sahara Group has called for enhanced collaboration among African...

Certain persons undermining our fuel distribution scheme, says Dangote refinery

Oil & Gas 0
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised...

Nigeria risks falling behind as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Rwanda, and Kenya ease travel for Africans

Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs 0
Burkina Faso has announced the removal of visa fees...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria