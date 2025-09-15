Ghana, Nigeria Set to Seal Landmark Barter Energy Deal: Gas for Power, Power for Gas

Accra/Abuja (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking move aimed at strengthening regional energy security and cooperation, Ghana and Nigeria are preparing to sign a barter-style energy agreement that could reshape power and gas trade in West Africa.

Under the proposed deal, Nigeria will supply natural gas to Ghana, enabling the country to generate additional electricity for its national grid. Rather than paying cash for the gas, Ghana will export part of the generated electricity back to Nigeria as compensation.

This innovative framework is designed not only to ease Nigeria’s power shortages but also to boost Ghana’s role as a regional electricity hub. Ghana is already a major supplier of electricity to its neighbours, and under this deal, it will continue to export power to Togo, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, and Benin.

Tackling Nigeria’s Energy Deficit

Nigeria, despite being Africa’s largest producer of natural gas, has long struggled with electricity generation, suffering from chronic underinvestment, infrastructure deficits, and transmission challenges. By importing electricity generated in Ghana using Nigerian gas, the barter model offers a practical solution to bridge supply gaps while reducing the strain on Nigeria’s overstretched power infrastructure.

Ghana’s Leverage as a Regional Power Hub

Ghana, on the other hand, has steadily positioned itself as a regional electricity exporter, thanks to significant investments in hydroelectric dams, thermal plants, and interconnection projects under the West African Power Pool (WAPP) framework. This deal further strengthens Ghana’s position as a net energy supplier to West Africa, enhancing its strategic importance in regional integration.

Economic and Geopolitical Significance

Analysts view the agreement as a win-win that could deepen bilateral ties and serve as a model for other African nations. Instead of relying solely on hard currency transactions—often vulnerable to forex shortages—barter arrangements may allow resource-rich but infrastructure-constrained countries to leverage each other’s strengths.

For Nigeria, the deal also represents a step toward monetising its vast gas reserves through alternative channels while supporting the Federal Government’s push for regional trade under ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For Ghana, the deal provides access to reliable gas supplies for its power sector, helping to stabilise generation costs, reduce reliance on expensive imports, and boost export earnings from electricity sales to neighbours.

Towards Regional Energy Integration

The barter agreement is in line with the West African Power Pool’s long-term goal of creating a fully integrated regional electricity market where countries can trade power seamlessly. If successful, this Nigeria–Ghana model could pave the way for similar cross-border resource exchanges across Africa.

Outlook

Officials from both countries are expected to finalise the agreement in the coming weeks. Industry observers believe the success of this initiative will depend on robust regulatory coordination, transparent pricing frameworks, and investment in transmission infrastructure to ensure seamless energy flow between Nigeria and Ghana.

If implemented effectively, the deal could mark the beginning of a new era of energy diplomacy in West Africa, transforming natural resources into shared prosperity.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.