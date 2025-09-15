Fuji Star Obesere Marries UK-Based Therapist Yinka TNT as Second Wife Amid Social Media Buzz

Naija247news – September 15, 2025 – Nigerian Fuji legend Abass Akande Obesere, popularly known as Omo Rapala, has married UK-based mental health nurse and social media personality Yinka Ayanda, widely known as Yinka TNT, as his second wife — a union that has ignited both excitement and controversy across entertainment circles.

Obesere, who has long been married to Abeni Tolanikawo, with whom he shares children, had the development confirmed by his manager, Arems Adeniyi. Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Adeniyi said:

“It is true that Obesere is getting married to a second wife. The news is already out there. He is getting married to Yinka TNT, but I cannot give you a specific date for the wedding because none has been fixed yet.”

🎶 Love, Music, and Controversy

Yinka TNT, a mental health nurse based in the UK, has carved a niche online with her outspoken views on sex education, consent, relationships, and safe practices. Earlier this month, she introduced Obesere to her family, sharing photos online and hinting at the seriousness of their relationship.

The announcement coincided with the release of their joint music video, Ololufe, on September 7, which featured the pair in romantic scenes, further fueling public speculation about their union.

🔥 Yinka TNT Claps Back at Critics

Despite the couple’s show of affection, the marriage has drawn mixed reactions. Many critics pointed out that Obesere had once declared he would not take a second wife, sparking questions over his change of heart.

But Yinka TNT hit back strongly, defending her decision in fiery social media posts:

“Obesere isn’t complaining, yet people keep talking rubbish. Anyone who says they are unhappy with this marriage journey I have embarked on will never be successful. I have married him, and there is nothing anyone can do to change it.”

She went further, accusing detractors of envy, adding that “those talking only wish to marry him, but their destiny did not permit it.”

🌍 Polygamy, Celebrity, and Public Scrutiny

The development highlights the intersection of celebrity culture, polygamy, and social media in Nigeria, where personal relationships of entertainers often spark public debate.

For Obesere, whose career spans decades and who remains a household name in Fuji music, this new chapter blends romance, controversy, and artistry — ensuring that, as always, Omo Rapala stays firmly in the headlines.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.