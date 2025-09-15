Menu
EDITORIAL: The $20 Billion Paradox: Why Nigeria's Diaspora Must Fund Living Companies, Not Dead Assets

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news Editorial Board

Last year, Nigerians in the diaspora remitted over $20 billion back home. But here’s the paradox: $19.5 billion went into consumption, not creation.

We wire money for weddings and parties. We pour millions into houses we only visit twice a year. Yet we hesitate to back the startups our cousins are building—the very companies solving the problems we once fled.

The Missed Opportunity

Consider Ike Eze. Three successful Silicon Valley exits worth $130 million. He could have stayed comfortable in Palo Alto. Instead, he returned to Lagos to back Nigerian founders.

“The diaspora thinks technology in the U.S. makes sense, but technology in Nigeria is risky,” he says. “They’re measuring African opportunity with foreign rulers.”

The result? Diaspora wealth keeps missing the most transformative opportunities.
• A doctor invests $500,000 in Lagos real estate and gets 20% returns.
• The same doctor won’t put $50,000 into a healthtech startup fixing Nigerian healthcare.
• That startup becomes a unicorn. The apartment stays an apartment.

Real Estate Isn’t the Enemy—but It’s Not the Future

Bricks and mortar have their place. But when the diaspora keeps choosing dead assets over living companies, we fail to build real wealth and miss the chance to solve problems only we understand.

The engineer who coded at Google knows exactly what Flutterwave needed to scale.
The nurse in Houston knows why Helium Health matters.
The banker in London can see why Moniepoint works.

Yet we still pour billions into empty houses instead of billion-dollar solutions.

The Billion-Dollar Lesson

Every broken system in Nigeria is a billion-dollar startup waiting to happen. Every frustration that pushed us abroad is a problem waiting to be solved back home.• Paystack proved it.
• Andela proved it.
• Moniepoint, Opay, and PalmPay proved it—three unicorns in just three years.

The Call to Action

The Nigerian diaspora must rethink its role. Our villages don’t need another empty mansion. They need the company that brings electricity to every mansion.

The problems we ran from are the opportunities we should fund. Until we understand that, our $20 billion will remain a river flowing into sand—when it could be the capital fueling Africa’s future.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ghana, Nigeria Set to Seal Landmark Barter Energy Deal: Gas for Power, Power for Gas
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

