Dara AI 1.3: Nigeria Showcases Africa’s Bold Push for Sovereign Artificial Intelligence

Naija247news – Lagos, September 15, 2025 — Nigeria is staking its claim in the global artificial intelligence race with the unveiling of Dara AI 1.3, a homegrown model designed by Glemad under the leadership of its founder and chief executive, David Idris. The development marks a decisive step toward technological sovereignty as Africa’s largest economy seeks to transition from consumer to producer in the fast-moving AI sector.

Speaking at the launch, Idris emphasized that Africa could no longer afford to rely solely on imported systems that often fail to reflect local realities. “Foreign-built AI models don’t fully understand our languages, cultures, or data sovereignty needs. Dara 1.3 is proof that world-class AI can emerge from Africa,” he declared.

Unlike global rivals such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, Dara runs entirely on Glemad’s private cloud infrastructure, enabling governments, corporations, and startups to safeguard sensitive information while enjoying tailored solutions. The model already supports over 150 African and global languages — including Yoruba, Swahili, Amharic, and Zulu — and is trained to interpret proverbs, cultural nuance, and context, a breakthrough for authentic communication.

Driving Business Competitiveness

For Nigeria’s business sector, Dara AI 1.3 is positioned as a cost-saving and efficiency tool. Idris explained that startups can now automate customer service, marketing, and financial operations without the prohibitive budgets required for Silicon Valley platforms. Larger corporations can deploy Dara for compliance, analytics, and decision-support functions.

Industry watchers say this local innovation could complement Nigeria’s digital economy drive, helping enterprises cut costs while building resilience.

Educational and Security Applications

Beyond commerce, Glemad is positioning Dara as an educational companion for classrooms across Africa. The model can tutor students in coding, science, and mathematics in both English and indigenous languages, while providing AI-driven teaching assistance aligned with national curricula.

On cybersecurity, Dara integrates with Glemad Edge, a hybrid cloud and on-premises security infrastructure, to help financial institutions, healthcare providers, and public agencies detect anomalies and defend against cyber threats. “Cybersecurity is no longer optional for African institutions,” Idris warned.

Challenges and Vision

Building Dara was not without obstacles. Training a large-scale AI model required enormous computing resources, with funding and infrastructure posing the greatest challenges. Idris revealed that Glemad overcame these barriers by leveraging partnerships and prioritizing efficiency.

Still, he insists Dara 1.3 represents more than a technological breakthrough. “Africa is no longer just a consumer. With Dara, we are innovators and producers of AI. That changes the narrative from dependency to sovereignty,” he said.

Looking ahead, Idris called on African governments — particularly Nigeria’s policymakers — to invest in AI infrastructure, research, and education. “If governments back indigenous AI, we’ll accelerate economic growth and digital independence,” he stressed.

Global Ambitions

Idris projects that within five years, Dara will become Africa’s most trusted AI platform, powering banks, schools, hospitals, and public agencies, while also competing globally with U.S. and Chinese models. “Our vision is for Dara to be mentioned alongside OpenAI and Google, not as a follower but as a peer,” he concluded.

For Nigeria, Dara AI 1.3 represents a timely attempt to secure a place in the global AI economy, aligning with broader ambitions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to build competitive digital industries and reduce dependency on foreign technologies.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.