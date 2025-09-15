Menu
Business & Economy

Dangote Refinery Kicks Off Fuel Distribution Across Nigeria

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Dangote Refinery has begun distributing refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol across Nigeria, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some stakeholders welcome the development as a step towards self-sufficiency in petroleum products, others have expressed concerns over pricing and potential impact on the economy.

Boost for the Economy

The Dangote Refinery’s entry into the fuel market is expected to boost the nation’s economy by reducing reliance on imported fuel. With a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery is poised to meet a significant portion of Nigeria’s fuel needs. This development could potentially save the country foreign exchange and create jobs.

Concerns Over Pricing

However, some Nigerians have expressed concerns over the pricing strategy, fearing it might not be favorable to ordinary citizens. They worry that the cost of fuel could increase, leading to higher transportation costs and inflation. “We hope that the prices will be affordable for the average Nigerian,” said a concerned citizen.

Challenges Ahead

The success of the Dangote Refinery’s fuel distribution venture will depend on its ability to maintain a stable supply chain and address potential logistical issues. The refinery will need to ensure that fuel is delivered efficiently across the country to meet the demands of Nigerians.

The commencement of fuel distribution by the Dangote Refinery is a significant development that holds promise for Nigeria’s economy. As the nation watches closely, it remains to be seen how this will impact the fuel market and the broader economy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

