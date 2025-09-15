Dangote Refinery Ends 50 Years of Fuel Queues in Nigeria, Creates Thousands of Jobs

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Exactly one year after Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery began pumping petrol into the market, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has declared that the nation’s five-decade struggle with fuel scarcity and queues has effectively ended.

Speaking at a special conference in Lagos to mark the first anniversary of the launch of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, Dangote described the milestone as a “new dawn” for Nigeria and Africa.

“We have been battling fuel queues since 1975, but today Nigerians are witnessing a new era,” Dangote said, recalling the country’s long and painful history of scarcity, subsidy distortions, and dependency on imports despite being Africa’s largest oil producer.

Refinery Defies Global Odds

Dangote revealed that the project, which experts had once dismissed as “too risky for a private businessman,” almost cost him everything. Industry leaders, lenders, and government officials had warned that only sovereign states could undertake a refinery of such scale.

“The decision to build the refinery was not easy. If it had gone wrong, lenders would have taken all our assets. But we believed in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

The refinery now meets Nigeria’s entire domestic petrol demand, stabilising supplies while exporting more than 1.1 billion litres of PMS between June and early September 2025.

Relief for Consumers, Lower Pump Prices

Before the refinery commenced operations in September 2024, Nigerians paid as much as ₦1,100 per litre of petrol in some states. Within a year, prices dropped to ₦841 in the Southwest, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara, with expectations of a nationwide reduction as compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks take over distribution.

Jobs, Not Displacement

Responding to critics who argued that the mega-refinery would “take food from the tables of others,” Dangote stressed that his operations are creating jobs, not displacing workers.

The deployment of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks will generate 24,000 direct jobs, including drivers, mechanics, fleet managers, and logistics experts. Drivers employed by the refinery, Dangote added, earn three times the minimum wage, with full insurance coverage, pensions, and health benefits for their families.

“We have not displaced any jobs; we are creating many more. Our employees enjoy a living wage, life insurance, health insurance, and pensions. This is industrialisation, not exploitation,” he affirmed.

Industrialisation, Not Importation

Dangote argued that Africa’s path to prosperity lies in industrialisation and not dependence on imports. He cited the collapse of Nigeria’s textile industry as a warning of how foreign dumping can destroy local industries.

“Other nations were not industrialised by outsiders. We must build and industrialise our own economies. Imports export jobs and import poverty. If we don’t protect local industries, Africa will keep losing,” he said.

He urged the National Assembly to back the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First” policy with legislation that shields domestic industries from unfair competition.

No Retail Stations, Just Refining

Clarifying rumours, Dangote said the refinery has no plans to acquire filling stations or enter the retail petrol market, insisting that its focus remains on refining and wholesale supply.

Expansion Plans: 700,000 Barrels, Fertiliser & Petrochemicals

Looking ahead, Dangote announced that the refinery’s capacity will expand to 700,000 barrels per day in its second year. He also unveiled plans for Nigeria to become Africa’s refining hub, the world’s largest exporter of polypropylene, and a top producer of fertiliser.

These ventures, he noted, will generate substantial foreign exchange, create new industrial clusters, and support the government’s drive for economic diversification.

Security & Partnerships

Addressing concerns over the security of trucks and drivers, Dangote assured Nigerians that law enforcement agencies remain fully empowered to safeguard critical infrastructure and personnel. He also praised the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for collaborating with his company in rolling out the CNG truck distribution system.

“Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law. Our trucks and drivers will be protected. We remain open to partnerships because collective effort is what will transform the downstream sector,” he stressed.

A Refining Hub for Africa

As Nigeria marks one year without fuel queues, Dangote said the refinery’s success story demonstrates Africa’s ability to take charge of its own development.

“My goal is to see Africa prosper. We have the fastest-growing population in the world. Industrialisation is the only way forward. Nigeria today is not just refining for itself but for Africa,” he concluded.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.