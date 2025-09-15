Dangote Refinery Admits Over 60% of Crude Oil Supply Still Imported Despite Nigeria’s Vast Reserves

Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 – Africa’s biggest oil refinery, the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, has disclosed that more than 60% of the crude oil it processes is imported, sparking renewed debate over Nigeria’s failure to leverage its vast domestic reserves to meet local refining needs.

In a strongly worded advertorial response to the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Dangote Industries Limited argued that while its refinery has been positioned as the primary source of affordable petroleum products in West Africa, vested interests within Nigeria’s downstream sector remain committed to import dependence, arbitrage, and market manipulation.

Pump Price Dispute

Countering DAPPMAN’s claims that petrol is cheaper in Togo than in Nigeria, Dangote clarified that the average pump price in Lomé stands at 680 CFA francs per litre (₦1,826), far higher than the regulated price in Nigeria. The company alleged that some marketers were re-importing Dangote’s refined petrol from Togo into Nigeria at inflated markups — a practice it described as “round-tripping” and contrary to Nigeria’s economic interest.

Arbitrage and Subsidy Manipulation

Dangote accused certain operators of prioritizing profiteering over service delivery, stressing that they divert products to more lucrative regional markets where margins can be tripled, rather than supply Nigerian consumers. These inflated trade practices, the refinery said, were used to justify bloated subsidy claims and to maintain inflated daily consumption figures — sometimes quoted as high as 93 million litres per day, even during the COVID-19 lockdown when domestic fuel usage was less than half that amount.

The company further warned that these exaggerated figures also distorted crude swap agreements, allowing powerful vested interests to divert and resell Nigerian crude abroad for private gain.

Dispute Over Market Strategy

DAPPMAN had earlier accused the Dangote Refinery of deliberately timing its price cuts to destabilize market competition and inflict losses on rival importers with active cargoes at sea or in tank farms. The association also alleged that Dangote favours international buyers with lower prices, while offering higher rates to local offtakers, undermining its public claims of prioritizing Nigerians.

Dangote rejected the allegations, insisting that its domestic partners already benefit from volume-based discounts, credit facilities, and logistics support designed to make petroleum products more affordable and available nationwide.

Nigeria’s Paradox of Abundance

The revelation that Africa’s largest refinery still depends on imported crude for more than 60% of its feedstock underscores Nigeria’s paradox as a top-10 global crude producer that continues to import both raw inputs and refined products. Industry observers say the development exposes deep-seated issues within the oil sector, ranging from crude allocation politics to the dominance of entrenched fuel import cartels.

As the refinery ramps up operations, the standoff between Dangote Industries and DAPPMAN is expected to intensify debates around Nigeria’s refining self-sufficiency, subsidy reform, and the true beneficiaries of its petroleum economy.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.