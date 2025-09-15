Menu
Clerics in Niger state must submit sermons for approval, says Umar Bago

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Naija247news reports that Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has clarified the rationale behind his administration’s recent directive requiring preachers to submit their sermons for government review. The governor stated that contrary to public speculation, the state has not placed a ban on evangelism, but rather seeks to ensure that religious messages delivered to the public do not incite unrest or propagate anti-government sentiments.

Naija247news gathered that Bago made the remarks during an appearance on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, where he addressed concerns over a policy widely perceived as a clampdown on religious freedom. According to Naija247news, the Niger State government had earlier announced that all religious preachers must obtain a licence before delivering sermons publicly, a move that has stirred widespread reactions within and outside the state.

Naija247news understands that Umar Farooq, the Director-General of the Niger State Religious Affairs Department, had given preachers a two-month window to secure official licences to continue their evangelical work legally. He stressed that the measure is aimed at curbing the spread of divisive ideologies in the guise of religion.

Governor Bago, while justifying the policy, emphasized the importance of accountability in public preaching. “I didn’t ban evangelism,” he said. “The religious affairs said for anybody going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review. It’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, it is done like that.”

He added that the review process is necessary to ensure that messages delivered from the pulpit do not contain content deemed “anti-people” or “anti-government.” Naija247news reports that Bago argued that being a religious leader should not grant immunity to preach inflammatory or inciting sermons.

This is not the first time the Bago administration has taken a firm stance on issues relating to public communication and social order. In August, Naija247news gathered that the governor ordered the sealing of Badeggi FM radio station over alleged inciting broadcasts. Similarly, in April, he directed the arrest and forced haircut of residents of Minna with dreadlocks, claiming the move was part of a broader campaign against crime and social vices, a decision that drew significant criticism from human rights advocates.

Tags: #Niger State Evangelism in Nigeria Religious Sermon Review Umar Bago

