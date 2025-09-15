Certain persons undermining our fuel distribution scheme, says Dangote refinery

Naija247news reports that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised alarm over what it described as deliberate attempts by certain entrenched interests to sabotage its deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria.

Naija247news understands that the refinery, in a strongly-worded advertorial published in national dailies, revealed that its innovative strategy aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing dependence on imported fuels is being obstructed by actors within the oil and gas industry.

On September 11, Dangote Refinery announced plans to begin the free direct supply of petrol across Nigeria by September 15, in what was widely seen as a move to alleviate distribution bottlenecks. However, Naija247news gathered that this development was immediately met with criticism by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), which labeled the initiative a “Greek gift.”

The following day, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) dismissed the free supply claim, alleging that marketers are obligated to lift 25% of allocations directly from the refinery’s gantry—raising questions over the refinery’s claim of “free delivery.”

According to Naija247news, the refinery insists that these criticisms are not rooted in genuine concerns, but are instead a coordinated campaign of economic sabotage led by groups fearful of losing market dominance.

Naija247news gathered that the refinery also dismissed DAPPMAN’s allegations regarding product quality, recalling the 2022 NNPC disclosure that one of DAPPMAN’s members supplied petrol containing over 15% methanol—far above acceptable levels. This adulterated fuel led to widespread vehicle damage, yet no government investigation was launched.

The Dangote refinery also spotlighted irregularities in the certification process for imported fuel, alleging that many so-called certificates of quality fail to meet global standards when subjected to forensic audit. It noted that this undermines fair pricing mechanisms and national energy planning.

Furthermore, the refinery challenged DAPPMAN’s claim that it supplies only 35% of national demand, arguing that lack of transparent regulatory data hampers effective quota distribution as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Naija247news reports that the refinery also rejected claims that fuel is cheaper in neighboring Togo. It clarified that the average pump price in Lomé stands at 680 CFA francs per litre, approximately N1,826, significantly higher than Nigeria’s current pump price.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.