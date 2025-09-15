Canada Rejects 1,596 Nigerian Asylum Applications in 2025, Approves 65% Amid Rising Migration Pressures

Naija247news — September 14, 2025

Canada has turned down 1,596 asylum applications from Nigerian nationals in the first eight months of 2025, even as the country approved nearly two-thirds of all claims filed within the same period. Data released by the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) shows that out of 3,548 applications lodged by Nigerians between January and August, 2,292 were accepted, representing a 65 per cent approval rate.

This approval ratio marks an improvement compared to previous years, when rejection figures dominated the Canadian asylum landscape for Nigerians. Analysts, however, warn that the high number of denials still underscores both the stringent review process in Canada and the unabating desperation among Nigerians fleeing insecurity and hardship at home.

Nigeria Among Top Sources of Asylum Seekers in Canada

An analysis by Maple Crest Law, a Canadian immigration practice, confirms that Nigeria ranks among the top five countries of origin for asylum seekers in 2025, alongside Mexico, India, Haiti, and Colombia. By early September, Nigerians had already filed 3,455 claims, positioning the country firmly within the upper tier of Canada’s refugee statistics.

The firm linked this surge to the combined impact of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, and worsening economic instability that has driven many Nigerians to seek protection abroad. “Ontario and Alberta currently host the largest concentration of asylum seekers from Nigeria,” the report noted, pointing to the provinces’ growing immigrant populations.

Canada’s Refugee Protection Framework

Under Canadian law, refugee status is granted by the IRB’s Refugee Protection Division (RPD) if an applicant meets the United Nations definition of a convention refugee or qualifies as a person in need of protection.

The 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which Canada upholds, defines a refugee as an individual with a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, nationality, religion, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

Canada’s legal framework further recognizes certain vulnerable social groups such as:

LGBTQ+ individuals,

Women facing gender-based persecution, and

Persons living with HIV/AIDS.

In addition to persecution, claimants must also demonstrate that returning to their country would expose them to risks of torture, threats to life, or cruel and degrading treatment.

Historical Patterns: Nigeria’s Checkered Asylum Record

While the 65 per cent acceptance rate in 2025 represents progress, Canada’s history with Nigerian asylum claims is marked by sharp fluctuations and frequent rejections.

Between 2013 and 2024, the IRB denied 13,171 Nigerian asylum claims while approving 10,580. The rejection rate was particularly steep in certain years:

2013: 127 denials

2018: 1,777 denials

2019: Peak rejection year with 3,951 denials

2020: 1,770 denials

2021: 1,686 denials

2022: 728 denials

2023: 439 denials

2024: 811 denials

In contrast, approvals have also been significant, particularly in recent years. In 2024 alone, 2,230 Nigerians were granted refugee status, contributing to the decade-long tally of 10,580 approvals. This places Nigeria consistently among the top 10 countries for asylum approvals, even as rejection numbers remain high.

Nigeria’s Global Ranking in Asylum Approvals

In 2024, Nigeria ranked eighth worldwide in accepted asylum claims, trailing behind Turkiye, Mexico, Colombia, Iran, Pakistan, Haiti, and Afghanistan. Nigeria was immediately followed by Kenya, which recorded 1,653 accepted claims.

This ranking reflects both Nigeria’s deepening socio-economic crises and the continued willingness of countries like Canada to offer refuge under the humanitarian framework of the UN convention.

A System Under Strain: Canada’s Growing Backlogs

Canada’s asylum system itself is under heavy strain. The IRB handled a record 173,000 asylum claims in 2024, a figure far exceeding pre-pandemic levels. By February 2025, 19,660 claims had already been filed, sparking concern about delays, backlogs, and mounting pressures on Canada’s refugee processing system.

Immigration experts warn that while Canada maintains a humanitarian posture, the sheer volume of claims from Nigeria and other countries risks overwhelming the system, leading to prolonged waiting periods and greater scrutiny during adjudication.

What It Means for Nigerians

For thousands of Nigerians, Canada represents a beacon of hope against the backdrop of worsening insecurity, high unemployment, inflationary pressures, and widespread poverty. However, the mixed pattern of rejections and approvals reveals the complex balance between humanitarian obligations and strict immigration control in host countries.

Analysts note that Nigerian asylum seekers will continue to face steep hurdles of proof, requiring clear evidence of persecution or risk under the UN framework. While many succeed in demonstrating their case, others fall short — often due to insufficient documentation, credibility challenges, or claims deemed “economic migration” rather than persecution.

Outlook

As Nigeria grapples with persistent governance challenges and security crises, outward migration is unlikely to ease in the near future. With Canada, the U.S., and European countries tightening asylum scrutiny, experts say the migration pressures will continue to test both Nigeria’s resilience and the capacity of host nations to uphold refugee protection commitments.

For now, Canada’s 2025 record — 1,596 Nigerian claims denied, 2,292 approved — paints a sobering but complex picture: rejection remains high, yet thousands of Nigerians continue to find sanctuary under Canada’s refugee system.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.