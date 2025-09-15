Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy

Botswana Appoints Nigerian Farouk Gumel as Chairman of Multi-Billion-Dollar Sovereign Wealth Fund

By: Naija247news

Date:

Gaborone, Botswana — President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana has officially appointed Mr. Farouk Gumel, a distinguished Nigerian financier, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the newly launched Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited (BSWF). The announcement was made at the President’s Office in Gaborone during the fund’s launch ceremony.

Mr. Gumel brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and previously led the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) as Chairman. His extensive career includes leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he managed West African operations spanning Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Angola, in addition to experience in the UK and US.

Academically, Mr. Gumel holds a Master’s degree with Distinction in Clean Technology from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2001) and a First-Class Bachelor’s degree in Materials (Leather) Technology from the University of Northampton (2000).

The Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund is designed to strategically channel the nation’s resource revenues into sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, technology, and renewable energy, aiming to reduce reliance on diamond mining. Once fully operational, the fund is expected to rank among Africa’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

President Boko said, “Farouk Gumel will lead a highly experienced and diverse board, carefully selected to provide strategic oversight. The board’s composition combines local expertise with global vision, uniting prominent national and international figures.”

This appointment underscores Nigeria’s growing footprint in Africa’s financial and investment landscape, as Nigerian professionals increasingly take leadership roles in continental institutions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: African finance African investment news African sovereign funds Botswana economy Botswana investment Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Duma Gideon Boko Farouk Gumel Infrastructure Investment. multi-billion-dollar fund Naija247news Nigerian financier NSIA Renewable Energy TGI Group

Recommended Stories

Previous article
LG Autonomy: Senator Kawu Laments Despite Huge Funds, Poverty, Unemployment Persist
Next article
Madueke Silences Critics as Neville Hails Arsenal Starlet
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Madueke Silences Critics as Neville Hails Arsenal Starlet

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, September 2025/Naija 247news Noni Madueke has silenced his critics...

LG Autonomy: Senator Kawu Laments Despite Huge Funds, Poverty, Unemployment Persist

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, September 2025/Naija 247news Despite massive funds pouring into Local...

Sahara Group Advocates Inclusive Digital Learning to Drive Education and Energy Security in Africa

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Sahara Group has called for enhanced collaboration among African...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Politics & Governance 0
15, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Madueke Silences Critics as Neville Hails Arsenal Starlet

Sports 0
15, September 2025/Naija 247news Noni Madueke has silenced his critics...

LG Autonomy: Senator Kawu Laments Despite Huge Funds, Poverty, Unemployment Persist

Politics & Governance 0
15, September 2025/Naija 247news Despite massive funds pouring into Local...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria