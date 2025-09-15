Botswana Appoints Nigerian Farouk Gumel as Chairman of Multi-Billion-Dollar Sovereign Wealth Fund

Gaborone, Botswana — President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana has officially appointed Mr. Farouk Gumel, a distinguished Nigerian financier, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the newly launched Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited (BSWF). The announcement was made at the President’s Office in Gaborone during the fund’s launch ceremony.

Mr. Gumel brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and previously led the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) as Chairman. His extensive career includes leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he managed West African operations spanning Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Angola, in addition to experience in the UK and US.

Academically, Mr. Gumel holds a Master’s degree with Distinction in Clean Technology from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2001) and a First-Class Bachelor’s degree in Materials (Leather) Technology from the University of Northampton (2000).

The Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund is designed to strategically channel the nation’s resource revenues into sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, technology, and renewable energy, aiming to reduce reliance on diamond mining. Once fully operational, the fund is expected to rank among Africa’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

President Boko said, “Farouk Gumel will lead a highly experienced and diverse board, carefully selected to provide strategic oversight. The board’s composition combines local expertise with global vision, uniting prominent national and international figures.”

This appointment underscores Nigeria’s growing footprint in Africa’s financial and investment landscape, as Nigerian professionals increasingly take leadership roles in continental institutions.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.