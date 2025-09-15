Menu
Atalanta Boss Ivan Juric Blasts Ademola Lookman, Drops Nigerian Star for Lecce Clash

By: Emman Tochi

Naija247news reports that Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has publicly criticised Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, confirming the 27-year-old will play no part in Sunday’s Serie A fixture against Lecce.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Juric stressed that the decision was not purely about fitness but about mentality.

“Ademola will not be ready for tomorrow,” Juric said bluntly. “Atalanta requires spirit, humility, and passion for the shirt—qualities he is currently lacking. I have a good relationship with Lookman, but I shouldn’t have to beg him to play. It works the other way around. We are Atalanta, and he represents the city. We stand for hard work and humility.”

Lookman has yet to feature this season and was absent throughout Atalanta’s pre-season schedule, fuelling speculation over his long-term future. His struggles come after a turbulent summer in which a proposed transfer to Inter Milan collapsed, leaving the forward frustrated.

In the aftermath, the Nigerian international reportedly submitted a transfer request and even issued a public statement criticising the club before returning to the UK to train alone. He only rejoined the Bergamo-based side five days before the Serie A campaign began, leaving him far behind his teammates in match fitness and tactical preparation.

For Atalanta fans, the rift between Juric and one of last season’s standout performers is worrying. Lookman was instrumental in Atalanta’s European run and Serie A campaign, and his absence raises questions about how quickly he can regain form—and whether his future at the club is secure.

With the Super Eagles preparing for crucial World Cup qualifiers later this year, Lookman’s stalled club form may also impact his international rhythm under coach Finidi George.

