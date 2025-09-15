Albania Appoints World’s First AI “Minister” to Oversee Public Procurement

Naija247news – Tirana, Sept. 14, 2025 — Albania has made global headlines by appointing the world’s first artificial intelligence “minister”, in a bold bid to tackle entrenched corruption in its public procurement sector.

Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the digital assistant, named Diella — meaning “Sun” in Albanian — at the Socialist Party conference in Tirana while presenting his new cabinet lineup. Rama, now in his fourth consecutive term, described the move as “a major transformation in the way the state conceives and exercises administrative power.”

⸻

From Digital Assistant to Cabinet-Level Role

Since January, Diella has served as a virtual public service guide on the state’s e-Albania portal, assisting citizens with 95 percent of government services online, from tax payments to license renewals. Now elevated to cabinet status, Diella will focus exclusively on public procurement — an area long plagued by corruption scandals.

Dressed in traditional Albanian attire on its portal interface, Diella will function as a “virtual servant” of public procurement, tasked with vetting bids and publishing tender results.

⸻

Tackling Corruption in Public Contracts

For years, public tenders in Albania have been criticized as breeding grounds for graft, with allegations of manipulation by powerful political figures and criminal networks seeking to launder money.

Rama insists the AI system will change that. Under the new framework, decision-making in contract awards will shift from ministries to Diella, which will assess bids using objective, transparent algorithms.

“Our goal is that all public spending in the tender process becomes 100% clear,” Rama said. “Bribes, threats, and conflicts of interest will no longer determine outcomes.”

⸻

A European First

The appointment is being hailed as one of the boldest experiments in AI governance anywhere in Europe. Supporters see it as a groundbreaking step to modernize the state and rebuild public trust, while critics caution that outsourcing political decisions to algorithms raises difficult questions of accountability and transparency.

Albanian media has called it a “historic gamble,” underscoring Rama’s conviction that AI can serve as an anti-corruption weapon in a country where scandals have long undermined confidence in government institutions.

⸻

Global Significance

By making Diella a cabinet-level figure, Albania positions itself as a test case for AI in governance. Experts say the move could inspire similar experiments in countries struggling with corruption and inefficiency in public spending.

But as the world watches closely, key questions remain: Can AI deliver truly impartial governance? And who is accountable if technology makes a flawed decision?

For now, Albania has staked its future on the promise that algorithms, not humans, can deliver cleaner government.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.