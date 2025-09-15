Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI & Future Tech

Albania Appoints World’s First AI “Minister” to Oversee Public Procurement

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Tirana, Sept. 14, 2025 — Albania has made global headlines by appointing the world’s first artificial intelligence “minister”, in a bold bid to tackle entrenched corruption in its public procurement sector.

Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the digital assistant, named Diella — meaning “Sun” in Albanian — at the Socialist Party conference in Tirana while presenting his new cabinet lineup. Rama, now in his fourth consecutive term, described the move as “a major transformation in the way the state conceives and exercises administrative power.”

From Digital Assistant to Cabinet-Level Role

Since January, Diella has served as a virtual public service guide on the state’s e-Albania portal, assisting citizens with 95 percent of government services online, from tax payments to license renewals. Now elevated to cabinet status, Diella will focus exclusively on public procurement — an area long plagued by corruption scandals.

Dressed in traditional Albanian attire on its portal interface, Diella will function as a “virtual servant” of public procurement, tasked with vetting bids and publishing tender results.

Tackling Corruption in Public Contracts

For years, public tenders in Albania have been criticized as breeding grounds for graft, with allegations of manipulation by powerful political figures and criminal networks seeking to launder money.

Rama insists the AI system will change that. Under the new framework, decision-making in contract awards will shift from ministries to Diella, which will assess bids using objective, transparent algorithms.

“Our goal is that all public spending in the tender process becomes 100% clear,” Rama said. “Bribes, threats, and conflicts of interest will no longer determine outcomes.”

A European First

The appointment is being hailed as one of the boldest experiments in AI governance anywhere in Europe. Supporters see it as a groundbreaking step to modernize the state and rebuild public trust, while critics caution that outsourcing political decisions to algorithms raises difficult questions of accountability and transparency.

Albanian media has called it a “historic gamble,” underscoring Rama’s conviction that AI can serve as an anti-corruption weapon in a country where scandals have long undermined confidence in government institutions.

Global Significance

By making Diella a cabinet-level figure, Albania positions itself as a test case for AI in governance. Experts say the move could inspire similar experiments in countries struggling with corruption and inefficiency in public spending.

But as the world watches closely, key questions remain: Can AI deliver truly impartial governance? And who is accountable if technology makes a flawed decision?

For now, Albania has staked its future on the promise that algorithms, not humans, can deliver cleaner government.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: AI anti-corruption. AI Governance Albania AI minister Diella public procurement Edi Rama AI reforms

Recommended Stories

Previous article
Nigeria’s Food Import Bill Rises 33% in Q2 2025, Hits N1.18 Trillion as Wheat, Palm Oil Lead
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Food Import Bill Rises 33% in Q2 2025, Hits N1.18 Trillion as Wheat, Palm Oil Lead

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s appetite...

Nigeria’s Headline Inflation Moderates to 20.12% in August on Softer Energy Prices, Stronger Naira

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s headline...

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Madueke Silences Critics as Neville Hails Arsenal Starlet

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, September 2025/Naija 247news Noni Madueke has silenced his critics...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Food Import Bill Rises 33% in Q2 2025, Hits N1.18 Trillion as Wheat, Palm Oil Lead

Analysis 0
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s appetite...

Nigeria’s Headline Inflation Moderates to 20.12% in August on Softer Energy Prices, Stronger Naira

Food Inflation 0
Naija247news – Lagos, Sept. 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s headline...

Politics & Governance 0
15, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria