Geopolitics

New York Governor Hochul Endorses Pro-Palestinian Candidate Zohran Mamdani Ahead of High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Naija247news – New York, Sept. 15, 2025 – In a move shaking up the race for New York City mayor, Governor Kathy Hochul has officially endorsed Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, a progressive politician and staunch pro-Palestinian advocate, ahead of the November 4 election.

Writing in The New York Times, Hochul said her decision came after “frank conversations” with Mamdani, praising him as a leader committed to ensuring New Yorkers grow up in safe neighborhoods with opportunities within reach for every family. She highlighted his focus on affordability, including plans to make buses free and freeze rents for subsidized tenants.

Mamdani, 33, who represents a rising wave of left-wing Democrats, secured 56.4 percent of votes among registered Democrats in the primary, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Yet, Cuomo, a pro-Israel candidate, has unusually chosen to remain in the race, exposing a deep ideological divide within the Democratic Party.

Growing Support and Party Tensions

While Hochul’s endorsement marks a major boost for Mamdani, several prominent Democrats have been slow to publicly back him. US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres had not initially thrown their support behind Mamdani. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen criticised these leaders for “spineless politics”, urging them to unite behind the candidate.

Mamdani has campaigned alongside progressive stalwarts such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pramila Jayapal, amplifying his message of equity, social justice, and affordability. The governor’s endorsement is seen as an attempt to unify the party and consolidate Democratic support ahead of a critical general election.

Polls Show a Comfortable Lead

Recent polling suggests Mamdani is leading the race by 22 points, with 45 percent support among likely voters, according to Quinnipiac University. Cuomo trails at 23 percent, while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa—co-founder of the Guardian Angels—polls at 15 percent. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, has 12 percent support.

Despite the lead, the race remains tense as former President Donald Trump has weighed in, calling Mamdani “my little communist mayor” in an interview on Fox News, framing the candidate’s lead as a rebellion against establishment politics. Trump also dismissed Sliwa as “not exactly prime time”, while characterizing Adams as a very nice person, amid rumors linking him to a potential ambassadorship offer.

Policy Focus and Progressive Agenda

Mamdani’s platform emphasizes affordable housing, free public transport, and a more equitable allocation of city resources, appealing to younger voters and progressive activists. His advocacy for Palestinian rights and wider global justice issues has drawn both support and criticism, reflecting the ideological divides within New York and national politics.

Hochul’s endorsement, coupled with grassroots support from prominent progressive figures, could serve as a decisive factor in consolidating Democratic voters and presenting a united front in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched mayoral elections in recent history.

