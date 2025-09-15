Menu
By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a significant setback in Kaduna State as over 200 members from Gubuchi Ward in Makarfi Local Government Area defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The defectors cited dissatisfaction with the APC as the reason for their departure, further weakening the party’s grip in the state.

Defection Highlights APC’s Decline

This is not the first time the APC has faced mass defections in Kaduna. The party’s internal wrangles and perceived marginalization of certain groups have led to a loss of confidence among its members. The ADC, on the other hand, has been gaining traction in the state, attracting members from various parties.

ADC’s Growing Momentum

The ADC’s growth in Kaduna is part of a larger trend across northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, the party has welcomed thousands of defectors from other parties, including the PDP and LP. Former governors Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai have been instrumental in receiving defectors into the ADC, further boosting the party’s momentum.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The APC’s loss of members to the ADC could have significant implications for the 2027 general elections. With the ADC gaining strength, it may pose a challenge to the APC’s dominance in Kaduna State. The APC will need to regroup and strategize to retain its supporters and win back those who have defected.

ADC’s Strategy to Consolidate Gains

The ADC’s leadership will likely focus on consolidating its gains and expanding its reach in Kaduna State. By providing effective leadership and addressing the needs of its new members, the ADC can solidify its position and potentially become a major player in the state’s politics.

The APC’s loss of over 200 members to the ADC in Kaduna is a significant blow to the party’s prospects in the state. As the 2027 general elections approach, the APC will need to address its internal issues and regain the trust of its members to prevent further defections. The ADC, on the other hand, will look to build on its growing momentum and consolidate its position as a major player in Nigerian politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

