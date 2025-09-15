Nigeria’s New Tax ID Rules: What You Must Know Before 2026 Deadline

Naija247news reports that the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee has clarified that without a Tax Identification Number (Tax ID), taxable persons may soon be unable to operate bank accounts, pension accounts, insurance policies, or investment accounts in Nigeria.

This update was highlighted in a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document titled “New Tax Acts and Tax ID – What You Need to Know,” shared by the committee chairman, Taiwo Oyedele.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) mandates the use of Tax IDs for certain financial and business transactions, in line with reforms aimed at building a fairer and more transparent tax system.

Key Clarifications on Tax ID Rules

1. Is a Tax ID mandatory for all Nigerians?

Not everyone. A taxable person is defined as someone who carries on trade, business, or economic activity to earn income. Banks and financial institutions are required to request a Tax ID from such persons.

Individuals without taxable income are not required to obtain one.

Those in business or employment must register.

2. Is this a new policy?

No. The requirement has existed since the Finance Act 2019, which amended Section 49 of the Personal Income Tax Act. Since January 2020, individuals opening business accounts have been required to provide a Tax ID. The NTAA only harmonises and strengthens compliance.

3. Why does the law now use the term “Tax ID” instead of TIN?

“Tax ID” is a unified term covering different identifiers issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Joint Tax Board (JTB), and State IRS.

For individuals, the National Identification Number (NIN) will serve as the Tax ID.

For companies, the CAC RC number will serve as the Tax ID.

4. What if I already have a TIN?

Your existing TIN remains valid. No need to register again.

5. Will I need a physical Tax ID card?

No. The Tax ID is a unique number linked to your identity. It can be obtained free of charge online or at FIRS, JTB, or State IRS offices.

6. Do businesses also need a Tax ID?

Yes.

Unincorporated businesses can use the owner’s personal Tax ID.

Incorporated companies, NGOs, and registered entities will have Tax IDs automatically generated from CAC records.

7. What about Nigerians in the diaspora?

They can obtain a Tax ID using their NIN for investment or banking purposes in Nigeria through simplified online processes.

8. Do foreign companies need a Tax ID?

Yes, if they do business in Nigeria. Non-resident companies supplying goods or services locally must register. However, those earning only passive income (e.g., dividends or royalties) may be exempt from full registration.

9. Are government agencies exempt?

No. The NTAA requires all ministries, departments, agencies, and government-owned enterprises at federal, state, and local levels to register for Tax IDs.

10. What happens if a taxable person fails to register by 1 January 2026?

They may lose access to bank accounts, insurance, pensions, and investment accounts. Sanctions may also apply under the NTAA.

What This Means for Ordinary Nigerians

The Tax ID system is designed to:

Simplify identification and compliance.

Reduce duplication between agencies.

Close loopholes used for tax evasion.

Protect non-taxable, low-income citizens from unnecessary requirements.

For most people, their NIN (individuals) or CAC number (businesses) will automatically serve as their Tax ID, eliminating the need for additional paperwork.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.