5 Things to Know About Obesere’s Marriage to Yinka TNT

1. Second Wife Confirmed – Fuji star Obesere has officially taken UK-based therapist Yinka TNT as his second wife.

2. Music Meets Love – The pair recently dropped a romantic video for their new song Ololufe, sparking wedding rumors.

3. Family Introduction – Yinka TNT introduced Obesere to her family earlier this month, signaling a serious union.

4. Social Media Backlash – Critics slammed the marriage, but Yinka TNT fired back with strong words and curses on detractors.

5. Polygamy Debate – The union reignites conversations on celebrity polygamy and cultural acceptance in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.