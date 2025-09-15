Menu
Arts & Entertainment

5 Things to Know About Obesere’s Marriage to Yinka TNT

By: Naija247news

1. Second Wife Confirmed – Fuji star Obesere has officially taken UK-based therapist Yinka TNT as his second wife.
2. Music Meets Love – The pair recently dropped a romantic video for their new song Ololufe, sparking wedding rumors.
3. Family Introduction – Yinka TNT introduced Obesere to her family earlier this month, signaling a serious union.
4. Social Media Backlash – Critics slammed the marriage, but Yinka TNT fired back with strong words and curses on detractors.

5. Polygamy Debate – The union reignites conversations on celebrity polygamy and cultural acceptance in Nigeria.

Tags: Abass Akande Celebrity Marriage celebrity relationships Fuji music Nigerian entertainment news Nigerian musicians Nollywood and Fuji Obesere Ololufe video Omo Rapala polygamy in Nigeria second wife social media controversy Yinka Ayanda Yinka TNT Yoruba Culture

