Politics & Governance

1,500 APC members defect to NNPP in Kano, hail Governor Yusuf’s leadership

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a significant development, about 1,500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). The defectors, drawn from 10 wards in Gwarzo Local Government Area and neighboring local governments, cited Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s people-oriented leadership and dedication to development projects as their reason for switching parties.

A New Chapter for Defectors

The defectors, led by Malam Bala Ladani Gwarzo, were welcomed by Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo. The Deputy Governor assured the new members of equal opportunities and full integration into the party structure, encouraging them to remain committed to the NNPP’s ideals. “We welcome you all to the NNPP family,” he said. The NNPP leader in Gwarzo Local Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Getso, noted that more defectors are expected to join the party soon.

Reasons for Defection

The defectors expressed dissatisfaction with the APC’s failure to meet the people’s aspirations, citing the NNPP’s vision for good governance and development as a more appealing alternative. They pledged their loyalty to the NNPP and assured the Deputy Governor of their readiness to work for the party’s success.

Implications for Kano Politics

This mass defection is likely to have significant implications for Kano State’s political landscape. As the NNPP grows in strength and numbers, it may pose a challenge to the APC’s dominance in the state. The NNPP’s gain could also impact the outcome of future elections, potentially altering the balance of power in the state.

The mass defection of APC members to the NNPP in Kano State is a significant boost to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration. As the NNPP continues to grow in strength and numbers, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the state’s political landscape.

Favor Akpan, News Writer

