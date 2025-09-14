YCFNB Declares 14-Day Prayer and Fasting to “Shield” Dangote Refinery Amid NUPENG Strike Threat

“Naija247news reports that tensions continue to mount in Nigeria’s petroleum sector as a Christian group rallies spiritual support for Africa’s largest refinery project”

The Young Christian Fellowships in Nigeria Without Borders (YCFNB) has announced a 14-day national prayer and fasting programme aimed at “shielding the Dangote Refinery from its enemies”, particularly in light of recent tensions with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Naija247news gathered that the spiritual campaign is scheduled to run from September 15 to 29, with the group calling on Christians across the country to participate in daily intercession for the refinery, which it described as “a beacon of hope” for Nigeria’s struggling energy sector.

The faith-based initiative comes in response to NUPENG’s threat of a nationwide industrial action over alleged labour rights violations by the Dangote Refinery. According to Naija247news, the union has accused the refinery of breaching a memorandum of understanding (MoU) brokered by the Department of State Services (DSS), which had affirmed employees’ rights to freely unionise.

Naija247news understands that the core of the dispute involves allegations from NUPENG that truck drivers affiliated with its Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) wing were compelled to remove union stickers from their vehicles—a move the union denounced as anti-labour.

In a statement released on Sunday, YCFNB slammed NUPENG’s stance as “reckless posturing” that could lead to a severe fuel crisis and broader economic instability. The group warned that if the strike goes ahead, “the masses will rise in outrage” against any attempt to sabotage the refinery’s operations.

“Dangote’s refusal to yield to powerful cabals benefiting from fuel importation has invited vilification,” the statement said. “Yet his resilience radiates integrity and national pride.”

Naija247news reports that the 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity refinery has been widely viewed as a game-changer for Nigeria’s oil refining capacity, offering a pathway to reducing the country’s dependence on fuel imports.

While NUPENG insists that it is standing up for workers’ rights, stakeholders warn that a disruption to refinery operations could trigger another wave of fuel scarcity, with likely knock-on effects including surging transportation and commodity prices.

Dangote Group has denied all allegations of anti-labour practices and monopolistic intent. According to Naija247news, the company maintains that it fully supports workers’ freedom to unionise and noted that over 30 refinery licenses have been issued to other private investors in the sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike