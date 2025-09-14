Tobi Amusan reaches semi-final of 100m hurdles at World Athletics Championships

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan delivered a commanding performance in the women’s 100m hurdles heats at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, clocking 12.53 seconds to secure a convincing win in her heat.

Naija247news gathered that Amusan, the reigning world record holder in the event, showcased her class on Sunday despite recording the fifth-slowest reaction time to the starting gun. She overcame that sluggish start with her trademark explosive speed between the barriers, finishing ahead of Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton and Italy’s Elena Carraro, who took second and third places respectively.

According to Naija247news, the Ogun State-born athlete has now been drawn into Heat 2 of the semi-final round, where she will face off against the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, currently ranked third in the world. Amusan, who is ranked ninth globally, remains one of Nigeria’s brightest medal hopes in Tokyo.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.