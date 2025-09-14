Menu
Search
Subscribe
SportsTop Stories

Tobi Amusan reaches semi-final of 100m hurdles at World Athletics Championships

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan delivered a commanding performance in the women’s 100m hurdles heats at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, clocking 12.53 seconds to secure a convincing win in her heat.

Naija247news gathered that Amusan, the reigning world record holder in the event, showcased her class on Sunday despite recording the fifth-slowest reaction time to the starting gun. She overcame that sluggish start with her trademark explosive speed between the barriers, finishing ahead of Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton and Italy’s Elena Carraro, who took second and third places respectively.

According to Naija247news, the Ogun State-born athlete has now been drawn into Heat 2 of the semi-final round, where she will face off against the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, currently ranked third in the world. Amusan, who is ranked ninth globally, remains one of Nigeria’s brightest medal hopes in Tokyo.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: Nigeria Athletics Tobi Amusan Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championship 2025

Recommended Stories

Previous article
Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Exports Surge 67.2% in Q2 2025 Amid Currency Pressures and Rising Imports
Next article
Nigerians in South Africa Raise Alarm Over Renewed Xenophobic Threats by Operation Dudula
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians in South Africa Raise Alarm Over Renewed Xenophobic Threats by Operation Dudula

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigerians residing in South Africa...

Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Exports Surge 67.2% in Q2 2025 Amid Currency Pressures and Rising Imports

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s industrial sector posted a...

Nigeria Backs China’s Global Governance Initiative, Calls for Inclusive Global Order

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria...

Between University Dreams and Life’s Reality, By Rabi Ummi Umar

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
“There is no rest when a child is brought...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerians in South Africa Raise Alarm Over Renewed Xenophobic Threats by Operation Dudula

Diaspora Politics 0
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigerians residing in South Africa...

Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Exports Surge 67.2% in Q2 2025 Amid Currency Pressures and Rising Imports

Manufacturing 0
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s industrial sector posted a...

Nigeria Backs China’s Global Governance Initiative, Calls for Inclusive Global Order

Geopolitics 0
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria