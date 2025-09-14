Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Exports Surge 67.2% in Q2 2025 Amid Currency Pressures and Rising Imports

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s industrial sector posted a major boost in the second quarter of 2025 as manufactured goods exports surged by 67.2 percent year-on-year, reflecting resilience in non-oil trade despite persistent currency and import cost pressures.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) foreign trade report, manufactured exports rose to ₦803.8 billion in Q2 2025, up from ₦480.8 billion in the same period of 2024. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, exports skyrocketed by 173 percent from ₦294 billion in Q1 2025.

A breakdown of the report revealed that the total value of manufactured goods traded stood at ₦8.7 trillion, accounting for 22.8 percent of Nigeria’s total trade for the quarter.

Key Export Drivers

Lightvessels, fire-floats, and floating cranes led the list, with exports to the Netherlands (₦212.04 billion) and France (₦24.1 billion).

Floating or submersible drilling platforms valued at ₦90.43 billion were shipped to Equatorial Guinea.

Unwrought aluminium alloys worth ₦55.71 billion and ₦7.62 billion went to Japan and India, respectively.

By region, Europe absorbed the largest share of Nigeria’s manufactured exports at ₦357.7 billion, followed by Africa (₦254.07 billion) and Asia (₦168.53 billion).

PMI Signals Industrial Expansion

Supporting the positive trade data, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August rose to 54.2 from 54 in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of expansion and the strongest output growth since April.

According to the report, the uptick was driven by stronger demand, new orders, and production activity, signalling renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s private sector despite exchange rate volatility.

Import Dependency and FX Burden

Despite the strong export performance, the report also highlighted Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported manufactured inputs. Machinery for voice, data, and image transmission from China led imports at ₦261.1 billion, followed by herbicides and planters from China and India (₦150 billion combined). Other major imports included pneumatic tyres (₦135.9 billion) and pharmaceuticals (₦100 billion+).

The naira traded at ₦1,600/$ in Q2 2025, compared to ₦1,550/$ in the same quarter of 2024, deepening the cost of importing raw materials. With over 40 percent of manufacturing inputs FX-dependent, sectors such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals face steeper cost challenges due to Nigeria’s underdeveloped petrochemical base.

At the recent BusinessDay Manufacturing Conference, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), lamented that high duties, FX volatility, and limited local raw material supply are constraining the sector’s competitiveness.

“Due to the high and volatile foreign exchange rate and high import duties, the cost of importing needed raw materials has risen astronomically,” Ajayi-Kadir noted.

Outlook: Export Growth vs. Structural Weakness

Economists argue that while the Q2 export rebound signals progress in diversifying Nigeria’s trade base, structural weaknesses remain. The irony, they note, is that manufacturers are Nigeria’s largest importers of foreign goods while also being tasked to generate FX through exports.

The surge in manufactured exports could provide a short-term cushion for Nigeria’s trade balance, but without deeper reforms in local raw material production, FX policy, and industrial capacity, the sustainability of this growth remains uncertain.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.