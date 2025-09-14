Nigerians in South Africa Raise Alarm Over Renewed Xenophobic Threats by Operation Dudula

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigerians residing in South Africa have voiced fresh concerns over renewed xenophobic hostilities, following disturbing reports of harassment and intimidation linked to Operation Dudula, a controversial anti-migrant group.

Community leaders say the latest incidents—including a viral video showing non-South Africans being marched out of a public hospital—signal a dangerous escalation and demand urgent diplomatic intervention.

In the video, an Operation Dudula leader was seen ordering foreigners to stand up and leave the facility, declaring:

“If you know yourself that you are not a South African, please stand up. Don’t try us because we are going to check everybody.”

The footage, now widely circulated, has sparked outrage across social media, reviving fears of another wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

Operation Dudula and Rising Tensions

Formed as a grassroots movement, Operation Dudula claims to confront illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and unemployment allegedly worsened by undocumented migrants. However, human rights groups accuse the group of vigilantism—blocking hospitals, targeting businesses, and harassing foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

Bilateral Implications

International relations analyst Goodluck Emmanuel warned that unchecked harassment of Nigerians could strain diplomatic and economic ties between Africa’s two largest economies.

“What we are witnessing is not just harassment of migrants, but a direct threat to bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

When Nigerians are marched out of hospitals or denied access to basic services, it sends a message that South Africa is unable or unwilling to protect foreign nationals on its soil,” Emmanuel said.

He noted that past xenophobic flare-ups triggered retaliatory actions in Nigeria, threatening trade, investment flows, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“Diplomacy must be proactive, not reactive. If Abuja and Pretoria fail to act swiftly, these tensions could escalate into another cycle of violence with far-reaching consequences for regional stability,” he added.

Nigeria and AU Response

Reacting to the incident, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa confirmed that a coalition of African ambassadors in South Africa has already engaged Pretoria to defuse the crisis.

Similarly, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media and Public Relations at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), described the hospital incident as “isolated” but acknowledged that investigations are ongoing.

“The ministry of foreign affairs and ambassadors in South Africa are investigating the matter,” Balogun said.

Historical Flashpoint

Xenophobic violence in South Africa has periodically erupted over the past two decades, often targeting Nigerians, Zimbabweans, and other African nationals. The 2019 attacks, which left several dead, triggered widespread condemnation and diplomatic standoffs, forcing Pretoria to issue apologies and pledges of reform.

With the latest incidents, diaspora groups warn that unless both governments act decisively, a new wave of hostility could undermine African unity, especially as the continent pushes forward with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.