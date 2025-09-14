Menu
Nigeria Backs China’s Global Governance Initiative, Calls for Inclusive Global Order

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally endorsed China’s newly launched Global Governance Initiative (GGI), describing it as a timely platform for strengthening multilateralism and advancing a fairer, people-centred global system.

The initiative, unveiled at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Plus meeting in Tianjin, China on September 1, 2025, comes as the international community prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

The GGI builds on China’s earlier frameworks – the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) – with a mandate to address pressing global challenges such as climate change, digital inequality, representation in international institutions, international law, and the governance of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and outer space exploration.

In a statement issued Thursday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja welcomed the GGI’s emphasis on five key pillars: sovereign equality, rule of law, multilateralism, people-centred governance, and results-oriented action.

“As one of Africa’s largest economies and an active participant in multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria views the GGI as a valuable platform for advancing shared priorities, including reform of the United Nations, inclusive governance in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and outer space, and the promotion of equitable development,” the statement read.

Nigeria further underscored the initiative’s alignment with its national development goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, pledging to collaborate with partners across the Global South to drive regional cooperation and ensure a balanced global order.

The move signals Abuja’s growing interest in South-South cooperation and a shift towards diversifying its diplomatic partnerships beyond the West. With mounting concerns over global power rivalries, particularly between the United States and China, Nigeria’s endorsement of the GGI highlights its strategic bid to secure greater voice and representation in international governance.

Analysts say the development comes at a time when African states are demanding UN Security Council reform, fairer trade systems, and stronger support for climate adaptation financing. By aligning with Beijing’s initiative, Nigeria is positioning itself as both a continental voice and a bridge between Africa and Asia in the evolving global governance architecture.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to building a just, inclusive, and effective international system that reflects the aspirations of all peoples while upholding mutual respect, sovereignty, and shared responsibility.

