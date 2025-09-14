Menu
Crime & Justice

NDLEA Arrests Indian Businessman, Three Nigerians Over N3.9bn Tramadol Smuggling Plot at Lagos Airport

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Indian businessman, Gupta Ravi Kumar, alongside three Nigerian accomplices, over their alleged involvement in a massive tramadol trafficking operation worth N3.9 billion, intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Naija247news gathered that the Nigerian suspects identified as Ogunlana Noah Olanrewaju, Olushola Idrees Kayode, and Bakare Korede Muheeb were part of a well-coordinated network attempting to smuggle the illicit pharmaceutical consignment disguised as multi-vitamins.

According to NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the 2,248,000 tramadol pills were concealed in 114 cartons and arrived at the airport via an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Delhi, India, on September 8. The shipment was stored at the import shed pending clearance.

Naija247news reports that on September 11, NDLEA officers, acting on intelligence, intercepted the consignment as a clearing agent and two drivers were attempting to remove it from the airport using two trucks. The suspects were promptly arrested.

Naija247news understands that Gupta Ravi Kumar was apprehended the following day, September 12, while allegedly attempting to claim ownership of the shipment.

In a related operation, Naija247news reports that NDLEA operatives at the same Lagos airport arrested a first-time traveler, Onyeganochi Stanley Ifeanyi, who was en route to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight. He was found in possession of 900 grams of skunk, a potent cannabis variant, concealed in dried crayfish.

Naija247news gathered that his arrest led to the apprehension of his alleged accomplice, Ohadiegwu Anthony Uchenna, who had accompanied him to the airport and was still within the terminal premises. A follow-up search of Uchenna’s hotel room in Ajao Estate yielded an additional 200 grams of the same psychoactive substance.

At the Tincan Port in Lagos, another drug seizure was recorded as 161 parcels of Canadian Loud, weighing 81.7kg, and 1.2kg of hashish oil were uncovered from a 40-foot container declared as vehicle spare parts and used vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada.

Naija247news understands that two suspects, John Ochigbo, 53, and Okeke Kingsley, 26, were arrested in connection with the seizure and are currently in NDLEA custody.

Tags: #NDLEA Drug Trafficking Gupta Ravi Kumar Lagos Airport Tramadol

