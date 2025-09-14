Imo Police Launch Rescue Operation as Ex-Lawmaker Ngozi Ogbu Abducted by Suspected IPOB Militants

Naija247news reports that the Imo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented the Okigwe State Constituency, vowing that a coordinated rescue mission is underway.

A disturbing video surfaced online over the weekend showing the ex-lawmaker in captivity, appealing for urgent help from Nigerians. According to police authorities, Ogbu was kidnapped on September 7, 2025, in the Onuimo axis of Imo State by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 14, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical squads and special units. These teams, he said, are working in synergy with the military and sister security agencies to track down the armed gang and secure Ogbu’s release.

“The Command reassures residents of its commitment to rescue the victim unhurt. Tactical units are already on the trail of the abductors, and a thorough investigation is ongoing,” DSP Okoye stated.

The police also appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative by providing intelligence that could speed up the rescue efforts. Members of the public can report any useful information at the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency line: 0803 477 3600.

This incident adds to the growing wave of insecurity across the South-East, where politically exposed persons, traditional rulers, and security operatives have increasingly become targets of criminal gangs exploiting separatist unrest. Security analysts say the abduction of Ogbu, a grassroots political figure, underscores the urgent need for intelligence-led policing and stronger community-security collaboration in Imo State.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.