State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Imo Police Launch Rescue Operation as Ex-Lawmaker Ngozi Ogbu Abducted by Suspected IPOB Militants

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Imo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented the Okigwe State Constituency, vowing that a coordinated rescue mission is underway.

A disturbing video surfaced online over the weekend showing the ex-lawmaker in captivity, appealing for urgent help from Nigerians. According to police authorities, Ogbu was kidnapped on September 7, 2025, in the Onuimo axis of Imo State by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 14, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical squads and special units. These teams, he said, are working in synergy with the military and sister security agencies to track down the armed gang and secure Ogbu’s release.

“The Command reassures residents of its commitment to rescue the victim unhurt. Tactical units are already on the trail of the abductors, and a thorough investigation is ongoing,” DSP Okoye stated.

The police also appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative by providing intelligence that could speed up the rescue efforts. Members of the public can report any useful information at the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency line: 0803 477 3600.

This incident adds to the growing wave of insecurity across the South-East, where politically exposed persons, traditional rulers, and security operatives have increasingly become targets of criminal gangs exploiting separatist unrest. Security analysts say the abduction of Ogbu, a grassroots political figure, underscores the urgent need for intelligence-led policing and stronger community-security collaboration in Imo State.

 

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Cocoa Prices Rebound Sharply Amid Weather Fears in West Africa
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

