Naija247news reports that Temi Otedola’s much-celebrated wedding has reignited a broader conversation around legacy, identity, and the underrepresentation of African wedding professionals in high-profile celebrations.

Naija247news gathered that while the wedding of Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, captivated audiences worldwide with its stunning visuals and seamless fusion of Nigerian tradition and modern elegance, questions have been raised about the lack of inclusion of Black wedding vendors in the global spotlight.

According to Naija247news, Tobi Yusuf, a prominent relationship mentor and founder of RIAH Events and Weddings, used the occasion of her parents’ 60th wedding anniversary and the media coverage surrounding Otedola’s wedding to reflect on what weddings truly mean. She emphasized that while ceremonies are often marked by grandeur, it’s the legacy built over time that defines real success.

“My mum was just 15 when she met my dad. They never had a wedding, never walked down an aisle, but they built a love story that stood the test of time,” Yusuf shared.

Naija247news understands that Yusuf praised Temi Otedola for embracing Nigerian designers and using her wedding as a cultural statement. However, she noted a recurring trend, while African fashion is often spotlighted in global publications, the African creatives behind the scenes, such as planners, florists, and photographers, are consistently left out.

Naija247news reports that this is not unique to Otedola’s wedding. Data from global bridal publications shows that although more Black couples are being featured in major outlets like Brides and Vogue, Black-owned vendors remain largely invisible.

Publications such as LoveMyDress and Rock My Wedding have recently acknowledged their own shortcomings. They admitted that wedding coverage has become overly curated for Instagram aesthetics, often neglecting the authenticity and cultural context that local Black creatives bring to the table.

Yusuf challenged the industry to move beyond tokenism. “True representation isn’t just about who is getting married, it’s about who we trust to tell the story,” she said.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.