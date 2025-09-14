Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle & Culture

Did Temi Otedola just show us what’s missing in black luxury weddings?

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Temi Otedola’s much-celebrated wedding has reignited a broader conversation around legacy, identity, and the underrepresentation of African wedding professionals in high-profile celebrations.

Naija247news gathered that while the wedding of Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, captivated audiences worldwide with its stunning visuals and seamless fusion of Nigerian tradition and modern elegance, questions have been raised about the lack of inclusion of Black wedding vendors in the global spotlight.

According to Naija247news, Tobi Yusuf, a prominent relationship mentor and founder of RIAH Events and Weddings, used the occasion of her parents’ 60th wedding anniversary and the media coverage surrounding Otedola’s wedding to reflect on what weddings truly mean. She emphasized that while ceremonies are often marked by grandeur, it’s the legacy built over time that defines real success.

“My mum was just 15 when she met my dad. They never had a wedding, never walked down an aisle, but they built a love story that stood the test of time,” Yusuf shared.

Naija247news understands that Yusuf praised Temi Otedola for embracing Nigerian designers and using her wedding as a cultural statement. However, she noted a recurring trend, while African fashion is often spotlighted in global publications, the African creatives behind the scenes, such as planners, florists, and photographers, are consistently left out.

Naija247news reports that this is not unique to Otedola’s wedding. Data from global bridal publications shows that although more Black couples are being featured in major outlets like Brides and Vogue, Black-owned vendors remain largely invisible.

Publications such as LoveMyDress and Rock My Wedding have recently acknowledged their own shortcomings. They admitted that wedding coverage has become overly curated for Instagram aesthetics, often neglecting the authenticity and cultural context that local Black creatives bring to the table.

Yusuf challenged the industry to move beyond tokenism. “True representation isn’t just about who is getting married, it’s about who we trust to tell the story,” she said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: African Fashion Black Wedding Vendors Nigerian Weddings Temi Otedola

Recommended Stories

Previous article
ADC Declares Dumebi Kachikwu Not a Member, Says Party Leadership Is Not His Concern
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ADC Declares Dumebi Kachikwu Not a Member, Says Party Leadership Is Not His Concern

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Nigerians in South Africa Raise Alarm Over Renewed Xenophobic Threats by Operation Dudula

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigerians residing in South Africa...

Tobi Amusan reaches semi-final of 100m hurdles at World Athletics Championships

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan delivered a commanding...

Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Exports Surge 67.2% in Q2 2025 Amid Currency Pressures and Rising Imports

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s industrial sector posted a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ADC Declares Dumebi Kachikwu Not a Member, Says Party Leadership Is Not His Concern

The Nation 0
Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Nigerians in South Africa Raise Alarm Over Renewed Xenophobic Threats by Operation Dudula

Diaspora Politics 0
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigerians residing in South Africa...

Tobi Amusan reaches semi-final of 100m hurdles at World Athletics Championships

Sports 0
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan delivered a commanding...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria