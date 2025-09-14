Cocoa Prices Rebound Sharply Amid Weather Fears in West Africa

Cocoa prices have seen a dramatic surge over the past week, reversing a recent downward trend as weather uncertainties across major cocoa-producing regions in West Africa trigger renewed concerns over supply.

Naija247news reports that the price of cocoa on the New York Exchange rebounded sharply from its 52-week low last week, settling at $7,420 per metric ton. This marks a notable turnaround in the global commodity market, driven by heightened fears that adverse weather conditions could significantly impact harvest yields in top-producing countries such as Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Naija247news gathered that cocoa had slumped to recent lows following a period of market correction, after peaking at an all-time high of $12,646 per ton in December 2024. This price rally in late 2024 had been fuelled by a combination of El Niño-related weather patterns and ongoing logistical bottlenecks affecting the transportation of cocoa beans from rural farming areas to export terminals.

According to Naija247news, analysts believe the latest price movement reflects renewed nervousness among traders and manufacturers, particularly as forecasts predict erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells in West Africa, where over 60% of the world’s cocoa is produced. These conditions threaten to delay harvests and reduce bean quality, thereby tightening global supply once again.

Naija247news understands that cocoa farmers in the region have already begun reporting lower-than-expected pod development due to inconsistent weather, stoking fears that the upcoming main crop season could underperform market expectations.

Meanwhile, industry stakeholders are keeping a close eye on developments in global cocoa inventories. While recent stockpiles offered temporary relief to the market, any sustained weather disruptions could rapidly reverse these gains, pushing prices even higher in the months ahead.

Naija247news also reports that chocolate manufacturers are bracing for continued price volatility. Some companies have already warned of potential price hikes on consumer products, as the cost of raw cocoa begins to exert pressure on profit margins.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.