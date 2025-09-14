ADC Declares Dumebi Kachikwu Not a Member, Says Party Leadership Is Not His Concern

Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly refuted recent criticisms made by its former presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, stating that he no longer has any standing within the party.

Naija247news gathered that Kachikwu, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the ADC platform, had on Thursday faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for recognising David Mark as the national chairman of the party. He described INEC’s decision as “irresponsible” and accused the electoral commission of lacking credibility under its current leadership.

However, speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s interim National Publicity Secretary, dismissed Kachikwu’s assertions, declaring that the former presidential candidate is no longer a member of the party.

Naija247news understands that Abdullahi emphasized that participating in an election on a party’s platform does not confer ownership or enduring authority within the party structure.

“He (Kachikwu) had no business in this conversation. He is not even a member of the ADC,” Abdullahi said. “That is very clear. A one-time presidential candidate of any party does not own the party. He does not have a say in the direction of the party. You were given the ticket of the party to run a particular election. That does not make you a permanent candidate of the party.”

According to Naija247news, the interim spokesperson also condemned what he described as Kachikwu’s “divisive rhetoric,” particularly his remarks that dismissed the current leadership of the party as being dominated by “old people.”

Naija247news reports that Abdullahi reiterated the party’s position against such comments, adding that the ADC remains focused on unity and strategic consolidation as a coalition platform for credible opposition in the country.

He further stated that the party is aware of attempts by external forces to destabilize credible opposition formations across Nigeria, and urged members and supporters to remain vigilant and committed to the ADC’s core values.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.